Dyson Lightcycle Morph Floor Light review: Spend your money on lux

Luxury does not come very naturally to a lot of us Indians. Even if we do spend, a lot of us are still vary of showing off or owning up to the high spends. But as we go up in our economic stature, there are more of us who don’t mind spending on things that give us convenience along with the luxury. But a light will not be among the things most of us consider for spending some extra money on. If it is, here is a product you can splurge on.

Dyson Lightcycle Morph Floor Light

The Dyson Lightcycle, which we reviewed a couple of years back, is almost the pinnacle of what you can do with a table lamp. Dyson is taking this legacy forward in its trademark style with the Lightcycle Morph, which is a floor light that takes the story of the earlier lamp ahead.

Setting up the Lightcycle Morph is much easier that it was with the first version which had a complicated set of parts that needed to be put in place. With the Lightcycle Morph, you are done as soon as you set up the base of the lamp, which comes in one piece.

There are a few big differentiators when it comes to the Lightcycle Morph and the one that caught my attention first was the long stem of the lamp with a perforated metal grill finish that has a Dyson design imprint on it. (The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

There are a few big differentiators when it comes to the Lightcycle Morph and the one that caught my attention first was the long stem of the lamp with a perforated metal grill finish that has a Dyson design imprint on it. When the light on top if folded in with the bulb facing down, this stem lights up like something out of a start warns movie but in a very stylishly subdued way. I could not stop looking at this beauty and clicking picture of it in various angles and light conditions given my love for patterns. I recommend you leave this on as the one light in your room, and you will be attracted to this glowing road like a fly is to fire.

That’s not all. The name Morph implies a lot of what this light can do. The earlier version has limited manoeuvrability, at the most going up and down on its metallic stem. With Morph, the arm that holds the bulb can extend from the elbow from where it can also rotate. This means the bulb can swivel to exactly the angle you want. So it can focus down on the notepad when I am writing down new ideas and also turn up to my face when I’m recording a video. All very convenient and practical. The arm folds back in and snaps magnetically to the top of the stem to create the light sabre effect.

The light comes with controls for you to change its intensity and warmth. (The Indian Express / Nandagopal Rajan)

The light comes with controls for you to change its intensity and warmth. There is also a motion sensor that switches the light on and off as you come near and go away. However, I found this feature not as effective for a floor lamp compared to a desk lamp. But then who wants to switch off the Lightcycle Morph.

Also, the controls are much more easier via the Dyson app. Also, this helps you be precise with the light intensity or warmth. And the presets for reading and others are there only via the app. I found the warm lights the best which are great for reading and just focusing on what you have.

Dyson Lightcycle Morph Floor Light: Should you buy?

If you are looking for something to brighten up your work area as you spend more time at home and don’t really mind spending on it, then the Dyson Lightcycle Morph Floor Light is a good investment. It is luxury item and there is no point talking about its price, but the convenience of a futuristic light that adapts to what you do will cost you Rs 58,900 at the moment. For those who can afford it, this will brighten up your life.