Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro review: Clean with style

Dyson has shown that even vacuum cleaners can be stylish and aspirational. After launching their Cyclone V8 cordless vacuum cleaners in India a few months back, the company has launched its top-end Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro too. So if you are looking for a premium vacuum cleaner that not only sucks up the dust in your house, but also earns you bragging rights, you now have a choice.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro price in India: Rs 44900

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro has the same gun-meets-light-saber looks of the V8. It even sounds like a mean weapon, ending each burst with a twang. But it’s different. The bin, where all the dust and Lego blocks get collected, is not directly in front of the motor. So particles are sucked in directly into the bin and don’t need a detour like before. This also means the full power of the V10 motor is utilised in cleaning your house. Interestingly, the suction power remains the same even when the bin is full, unless you have managed to get something stuck in the motor vent.

Once you take the cleaning attachments off, it’s an easier and cleaner point-and-shoot action to release the dust from the bin without getting your hands soiled. This is clearly one of the things I like about Dyson vacuum cleaners.

However, even when you get rid of the dust you have to be extra careful. I recommend doing this outside your house as the V10 sucks in microscopic particles like bed mites and dead skin which are otherwise not visible to the human eye. Clearing the bin inside the house might end up releasing them again.

One of the first things I did was clean my bed and I could see a thin film of dust — or whatever it was — from inside the transparent bin. It is scary to see that there was so much of this inside the mattress despite all your efforts to clean it every other day. It doesn’t help that I stay in a dust cauldron where constant construction has been challenging our right to clean air for years.

Under the bed was a different story altogether. The particles here were anything but small, and the V10 sucked them in too with some help from the orangish light saber attachment that could cover the entire underbelly of the king size bed from one side. Yes, it did come to a halt when a forgotten piece of plastic ended up where it shouldn’t be in the bin and I had to take it out with my hands.

The gun-like design along with the bunch of attachments let you cover most of your house’s cleaning requirements without breaking your back. I would have liked blowing action too as that would have made life simple in some cases, but Dyson’s objective is clearly to keep the filth in the bin and not blow it out of sight.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro is the pinnacle of design, at least in the vacuum cleaner space. Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro is the pinnacle of design, at least in the vacuum cleaner space.

The battery power on the V10 is better and more optimised giving an hour on a full charge in comparison to the V8’s 40 minutes. However, I recommend that you start cleaning only when the battery is fully charged as I noticed that at a lower charge the battery might run out when you least expect.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro is for those who like to bring in technology to their daily lives. It is also the pinnacle of design, at least in the vacuum cleaner space. But it if you have a lot of dust and a lot of money lying around in the house.

