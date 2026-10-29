Dreame X60 Ultra review: This smart robot vacuum cleans under the bed, and watches your pets too

Robotic vacuum cleaners have evolved quite a bit since I first reviewed one almost a decade back. The new Dreame X60 Ultra is a good example of how this segment has tried to reinvent itself for the opportunities and gaps in the market.

The Dreame X60 Ultra is a more compact setup than earlier models from this company. But that does not mean this one does less. The dock fits easily in a corner and has tanks for fresh and dirty water. The robot itself goes below the dock to charge and also uses the apparatus to clean itself after each run and fill fresh water for wiping.

Before each cleaning run, the robot goes through a ritual of its own cleaning and refilling the tanks and its wiping pads. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) Before each cleaning run, the robot goes through a ritual of its own cleaning and refilling the tanks and its wiping pads. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

I spent about 15 minutes unpacking and setting up the entire rig, which includes all the brushes and the water tanks. After this the Dreame app took over and configured the device and Wi-Fi.

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Mapping and navigation

On its first run, the robot started mapping the house. You can see the map develop on the app, with a clear idea of what the bot is seeing and where it could get blocked. This map helps you schedule specific cleaning runs later with go and no-go zones. Unlike other robots I have used, this one is unique and has a sensor that pops out like a periscope during its cleaning missions.

Despite this, the Dreame X60 Ultra robot was able to go under my bed and sofa, discovering territories that had not seen cleaning equipment of any kind in years. Interestingly, the small brushes on the robot can extend to rake in dirt from the corners. Usually, circular robots struggle with accessing corners.

On the map you can see each run being plotted as it happens, this also gradually makes you understand the logic behind each run. I have struggled with robots which always went to the same areas to clean without me being clear why it had this fascination with that room. You can use the app to specify parts of the maps with carpet, curtains, furniture and even ramps so that the robot knows what to avoid. In the settings, you can decide if the Dreame X60 Ultra has to clear the carpet or avoid it. The robot also maps stuff in the house, like the corner where we keep shoes near the door and this helps with the intelligent obstacle avoidance.

I would have loved an easy way to tap an area on the map and asked the robot to clean that space first.

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Cleaning and mopping

Before each cleaning run, the robot goes through a ritual of its own cleaning and refilling the tanks and its wiping pads. You have the option of adding soft detergent in the tank — one bottle is supplied in the box. The wiping is soft and does not leave your floors wet. You can even customise these by selecting mop after vacuum or just a quick cleaning of a specific area. There can even be schedules, like after a meal if there are kids in the house. Or you can even specify a daily run in the pet corner of the house.

The camera

Now the camera is really unique and you can even get a live stream from it into your app. This is good to gain access especially under the bed. Also, if you have pets at home, this can help you manage them as the robot and even relay your voice. Yes, this feature can be a privacy concern too and hence the robot keeps announcing that the camera is monitoring when the feature is enabled. The robot is smart and even has a light up front if it’s in the dark.

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For pet parents

I am not a pet person, but for pet parents this can be a good co-pilot keeping an eye on the cats and dogs, even guarding them. You can switch on the pet recognition mode and it will clean the house with this context, even clicking pictures of your pets when it encounters them.

Voice assist

The other smart feature is voice assist which means you can just ask Dreame to start cleaning instead of reaching out for the app.

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At Rs 1,34,999, the Dreame X60 Ultra is the perfect cleaning assistant for those with large houses, especially with pets. This might not make much sense for regular households though and you might want to opt for one of the cheaper versions. This one is a complete solution that leaves nothing to chance and certainly nothing on the floor.