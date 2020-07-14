Doom Eternal Review: Raze Hell

Hell is getting ready to invade Earth at the command of Heaven. (Express Photo) Hell is getting ready to invade Earth at the command of Heaven. (Express Photo)

Doom is a video game series a lot of us have enjoyed in the past, with the original version being released back in 1993. Doom Eternal is the latest entrant in the franchise, which was scheduled to launch last year. However, it was finally launched this year. The game is one of the most hyped video games of this year along with CyberPunk 2077 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

But is it able to live up to the hype? We find out

The Story

Hell has broken loose on Earth. Literally. After trying to contain the release of Hell’s demons on Mars, the Doom Slayer finds Earth transformed into a hellscape. Your job is to return Hell’s invading forces back to where they came from. The story of Doom Eternal is incredibly simple, but then again, this game isn’t about the story, but about the adrenaline-pumping adventure. However, for those wondering, how Hell came to invade Earth, well, it turns out the Hell Priests had been secretly planning this invasion for a very long time. What’s really interesting is that Hell is getting ready to invade Earth at the command of Heaven. The reason is that Heaven needs Argent energy to continue existing, and Hell’s energy is created when souls burn in hell. Hell invades Earth as a means of acquiring the maximum possible souls, so that Heaven can continue to be. It’s a simple story that is really expanded upon in great detail through collectible in-game items.

The Gameplay

If you thought that the 2016 version of Doom was fast, Doom Eternal is faster, more intense, more maddening, and requires quicker thinking than anything before it. Everything is finite in the game, whether its ammo count, health or armour. There is no time-based regeneration of health, so if you find yourself near death, hiding is not going to help. Almost every battle you enter into (and there will be many), you’re going to find yourself short on ammo, but that trusty chainsaw is going to save you in such situations. Don’t bother trying to chainsaw the bigger demons (you’ll never have enough fuel), just stick to using the chainsaw on the smaller demons to replenish ammo. Surprisingly, there’s no pistol with infinite ammo in Doom Eternal, making things a little tougher.

Doom Eternal is nothing short of an adrenaline overload.

Doom Eternal brings a lot of new experiences in comparison to the older game. This time, you can equip two different types of grenades, an explosive one and one that freezes everything. Your Praetor suit is also now equipped with a flame thrower that can come in really handy when you’re out of ammo, and chainsaw fuel.

Adding to the difficulty of the game, there are a number of new demons, each with their own annoying abilities. Of the many you’ll encounter, the Marauder is definitely the one that’s going to make you want to pull your hair out. There’s also the Doom Hunter, half-demon-half-robot who floats around on a rocket-powered hovercraft, has a force field to defend him (that regenerates), and is also equipped with long-range and short-range rockets. Then there’s the Gladiator, the Tyrant, and the Baron of Hell amongst others that are bound to give you the fight of your life.

The Weapons

The weapons in Doom Eternal are the same, yet different. The super shotgun, a cult-favourite, now comes with a meat hook at the front, which is super handy to propel yourself towards the next demon whose head you’re going to shoot off. The regular shotgun which was mostly useless in the first game can now shoot sticky grenades and also transform into a Gatling shotgun dishing out lethal doses of damage. All weapons have secondary firing modes that you’re going to love to use, but do remember that all this costs extra ammo. The Gauss Cannon has been replaced with Ballista, which is very similar in function, but shoots explosive bolts and destroyer blades. The latter is helpful when you are cornered by a large number of demons.

There are a number of new demons, each with their own annoying abilities.

The Experience

In fact, playing the game on the Xbox One X, there were times the game got too intense and I needed to take a break. The game’s difficulty levels are higher than its predecessor and should not be taken lightly. Those who found the Nightmare difficulty to be playable on the previous game, will find it far more challenging to handle on Doom Eternal. The game has been designed to run at 60fps in 4K resolution and on the Xbox, it manages to do just that. For those on the PC, ID software said the game has uncapped frame-rates, allowing you to go as high as you’d like, depending on your PC hardware. There are no boring or dull moments in Doom Eternal and the game isn’t like a modern-day shooter with a disappointingly short campaign. Doom Eternal’s campaign easily runs north of 20 hours, depending on how difficult you find it.

Verdict

Doom Eternal is a game with insanity turned up to maximum, and then take that and turn it up a few more notches.

Doom Eternal carries a rather hefty price tag of Rs 3,999 for the Xbox and PlayStation, with the Deluxe Edition costing Rs 5,690. The standard edition should provide enough bang for the buck, over and over. There’s no way to not suggest this game to those who are fans of the franchise. If you have never played Doom, but like first-person shooters, I do suggest you get the first game as well, alongside Doom Eternal. Once you do, get ready to Raze Hell.

