Dizo Wireless Active review: Good budget workout companion

Dizo has a range of neckband-style earphones already, but with the Dizo Wireless Active, the focus is clear – a no-nonsense pair of neckband-style earphones for those into fitness, sports or other outdoor activities. The earphones come with a lightweight design, sweat and splash resistance, and a promise of quality sound. Is that enough? Find out in my full review below.

Dizo Wireless Active specs: 11.2mm drivers | Magnetic earphone ends | 23-hour battery life |

Design, fit and comfort

The design of the Wireless Active is great, and I say this for a number of reasons. The first is a design that manages to stand out despite neckbands being around for years now. In the Indigo Blue variant, we have here, these etched patterns on the body look great. They don’t add any extra features to the buds, but they’re still here despite these being budget-oriented earphones. That’s really nice.

The earphones are lightweight and weigh about 24 grams only. This makes them really comfortable to use for long hours.

The earphones are also very lightweight, which falls in line with these being made for the outdoors. At under 25 grams, you could mistake the box packaging of the Dizo Wireless Active for an empty box. It’s also pretty easy to forget you’re wearing them or that they’re dangling on your neck when you’re not using these earphones. Unsurprisingly, these are super comfortable to wear for long hours and while there are no hooks tethering these fitness earphones to your ears, the cosy fit along with the light weight make sure these won’t slip out when you run, climb, or even dance.

Lastly, these earphones certainly feel like they are built to last. The buttons are rock solid, the plastic body doesn’t feel flimsy and neither do the wires going from the main body to the ear tips. Noticing closely, I observed what appears to be a protective coated material on the wires. While it isn’t nearly as good as a braided design, these should enable the Wireless Active to take a little more beating than some other cheap neckband earphones with super-thin wires that feel like they might just snap spontaneously.

Sound quality, connectivity

The Dizo Wireless Active surprised me with the sound quality. Considering the price point, these are selling at, the earphones have pretty good sound. As with most affordable earphones, you have a little tuning bias for bass here, making these great for hip-hop and most other genres you may consider ‘workout music’.

The body has a neat engraved design that helps these earphones stand out.

I don’t go to a gym but I do indulge in roller skating and some good ol’ running when I get a chance, and listening to tracks with some quick beats like Fast Lane by ‘Bad Meets Evil’ or my endless playlist of classic rock music and metal. The sound does lack some depth when you compare these earphones to higher-priced entries like Dizo’s own Wireless Dash and the instrument separation isn’t the best with more complexly layered tracks like My Immortal (band version) by Evanescence or Do I wanna know by Arctic Monkeys, but then again, there’s only so much Rs 1,499 can get you, and for that price, these are really good.

When it’s not blasting your gym playlist, the Dizo Wireless Active is also pretty good with calls, maintaining the distinct advantage neckbands have when it comes to call quality compared to TWS earbuds costing twice as much. Connectivity is also not an issue here, as the earphones connect to paired devices seamlessly and feature no issues with range either.

Features and battery life

The magnetically tethering eartips are not exactly new, even in this price bracket, but auto-connect and auto-power off every time you snap apart the two earphone ends is pretty sweet. It also works very fast and without any misses, similar to how you’d experience the feature on more expensive products.

A protective layer runs along the wires all the way to the eartips, which should reinforce the strength of these earphones to an extent.

You also get two more sizes of eartips here in case you have bigger or smaller ears, but there’s no tuning the sound here with the Realme Link app or any other companion application.

The battery life on the Dizo Wireless Buds is also pretty good, and with heavy usage, I still managed to get between four to five days on a full charger. Speaking of charging, Dizo claims up to three hours of playback with a 10-minute charge and those numbers were somewhat achievable if you listen to music on moderate volumes. Do note that like in most wireless audio devices, the battery life will deplete faster if you take or make a lot of calls in between.

Verdict: Are the Dizo Wireless Active neckband earphones for you?

The Dizo Buds Active are a nice value-for-money proposition for those still inclined towards neckband-style designs. With a lightweight body and good sound dynamics for the price, this is a pair of budget neckband-style earphones I can recommend to most people.