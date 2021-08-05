Dizo GoPods D review: TWS earbuds for less than Rs 1,500

Realme recently launched its first sub-brand Dizo, which is targeting budget-conscious users by launching products under the Rs 5,000 price segment. The brand currently has two products in the audio category and one of them is Dizo GoPods D. The latest TWS earbuds from Dizo are available for less than Rs 1,500. I have used them for more than two weeks, here’s what we think about the new budget offering.

The Dizo GoPods D is very similar to Realme Buds Q2 Neo in terms of design and build quality. The earbuds have large, angled nozzles that offer a snug fit to the ear canal. However, the Dizo GoPods D doesn’t stay put with vigorous usage.

I went jogging and the earbuds fell down a few times. This didn’t happen while sitting. But, I found them budging when I was just walking around and I didn’t get optimal fit for more than 40-45 minutes. Having a set of true wireless earbuds does have many benefits, but when you lose one while travelling then that could cost you huge. But, there are chances that these could be comfortable for others as everyone has a slightly different ear canal shape.

The Dizo GoPods D has a design similar to Realme Buds Q2 Neo. (Express Image) The Dizo GoPods D has a design similar to Realme Buds Q2 Neo. (Express Image)

On the bright side, the Dizo GoPods D and its case are lightweight and compact – thanks to its plastic build quality. You can just shove it in your pocket and carry it anywhere. However, the build quality of the case is not that great, so users are advised to use it carefully. The good thing is the earbuds are IPX4 rated, so they can survive a few water splashes and sweating.

The wireless earbuds have a touch-capacitive panel for playback control. In the Realme Link app, you can change the actions of the touch gestures. Each earbud supports three actions, which you can configure. By default, double-tapping will play or pause music and triple tapping will play the next track. There is a game mode as well, which can also be activated via earbuds.

The earbuds have large, angled nozzles that offer a snug fit to the ear canal. (Express image) The earbuds have large, angled nozzles that offer a snug fit to the ear canal. (Express image)

The connectivity is seamless, but there is no pairing button on the case that one will usually find on budget options. You will have to long-press on the back of the earbuds to pair. There is no in-ear detection feature. So, the music won’t get stopped automatically if you remove the earbuds from your ears. If you want to talk to someone, then you will have to take out the earbuds or double-tap to pause the music.

You can change sound effects or touch gestures in the Realme Link app. (Express image) You can change sound effects or touch gestures in the Realme Link app. (Express image)

The Realme Link app even offers three sound effects. The first one is Bass Boost+, which makes a bit of a difference in bass-heavy tracks. There are also Dynamic and Bright modes. The latter offers a more treble-heavy sound and the former tries to offer a balanced sound. Speaking of which, the sound quality isn’t very accurate, but it is still acceptable for the price. The bass is more emphasised, so it suppresses vocals and highs quite a bit. There are a lot of users who mostly prefer heavy bass range so they may not mind, but some might feel that something is missing.

That said, don’t expect a very bassy-heavy or superior audio quality as these are budget earbuds. The Dizo GoPods D will appeal to those who are looking for an affordable set of true wireless earbuds for hands-free calling and good enough sound quality at an accessible price. The Dizo GoPods D is geared mostly towards popular genres such as Bollywood, pop, and R&B. It should be noted that there is no support for AAC and the earbuds only have SBC codec support.

The wireless earbuds are available in only black colour option. (Express image) The wireless earbuds are available in only black colour option. (Express image)

Passive noise isolation is decent as long as you get a good enough fit with the provided ear tips. The earbuds did a decent job during voice calls. However, the calling experience was not that great in a very noisy environment, which is kind of expected.

Dizo’s true wireless earphones lasted for up to four days with the case. On a single charge, I got around 4 hours of battery life. The case takes one and a half hours to charge fully. The disappointing part is the case features a micro-USB port for charging, instead of USB Type-C.

Dizo GoPods D review: Should you buy it?

If you are looking for a good pair of true wireless earbuds under Rs 1,500, then Dizo GoPods D can be on top of your list. It is available for Rs 1,399 and won’t disappoint you in terms of sound quality. If you can spend more, then you can check out Realme Buds Air 2, which can be bought for Rs 3,299.