Dizo Buds Z Pro review: Sounds good, looks even better

True wireless earbuds in the sub-Rs 3,000 segment have largely been stagnant except for a few standout options over the last year. I expected the same from the Dizo Buds Z Pro, but boy, I was proved wrong. I tested these budget earbuds by Dizo for about a week and I’m impressed by the overall experience they offer.

Here’s my full review of the Dizo Buds Z Pro, and whether you should get these for the asking price of Rs 2,999.

Dizo Buds Z Pro: What’s good?

The second you pull these earbuds out of the box, the first thing that catches your eye is the design. The Dizo Buds Z Pro looks great before you even open the case, and once you do, the dual-tone design doesn’t disappoint either. The earbuds and the case are also built very well. The grip on the buds when docked in is tight, and there is no shaking and creaking.

You have a standard stem design with matching silicone ear tips. The design is super comfortable in the ear, and the earbuds are also light, so forgetting they’re there is easy every once in a while. Wearing these on a stretch until the battery runs out is a comfortable experience with no post-use soreness in the ear.

The Dizo Buds Z Pro feature a standard stem-design with silicone ear tips.

Coming to the sound, the 10mm drivers here do a great job of providing a mostly-balanced sound output, although you’ll find an emphasis towards bass on songs. Regardless, vocals are crisp. You can get lost in vocal-heavy tracks like No Time To Die by Billie Eilish, and feel the impact of each instrument on any AC/DC song because the instrument separation is not too shabby either.

However, that was just the default setting, and you can tune the sound to your liking, to an extent via the companion app. With the Realme Link application, you can switch between three sound effects – Bass Boost+, Dynamic and Bright, with the latter more suited for movies and music where you don’t want the bass to be overwhelming.

You can also use the app to switch between the three noise cancellation modes, leaving it on, off or in transparency mode. The noise cancellation mode works just fine, but don’t expect all frequencies to be cancelled out, especially sounds that stand out. Although this is still an impressive amount of noise cancellation for the price.

The earbuds also support touch-based gestures that allow you to control volume and playback. With the Realme Link app, you can even configure gestures to your liking. While the touch-based gestures are responsive, you may still need a little time to get used to the gestures on the curved sides of the earbuds.

The dual-tone case of the Dizo Buds Z Pro looks great but the glossy finish attracts dust and dirt easily.

One major highlight here is the exceptional call quality. Earbuds in this segment aren’t usually good at calls, with other parties often complaining of low volumes, muffled voices and overbearing disturbances from nearby noises. However, the Dizo Buds R were great at calls. People I spoke to were able to hear me clearly and didn’t complain of any issues.

A gaming mode also lets you switch to a low-latency implementation that works well with games like Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Dizo Buds Z Pro also offers above average battery life and with noise cancellation on, you can still get about 3-4 hours from the earbuds with a mix of calls and music. The earbuds also feature IPX4 water resistance, but only on the buds, not the case.

Dizo Buds Z Pro: What’s not good?

The Dizo Buds Z Pro doesn’t get a lot wrong for the price. However, one aspect that could have been a little better is the connectivity range. I heard static crawling into my music, sometimes with just one concrete wall getting in between. This wall is one most Bluetooth audio products can connect through. Honestly, the range on the Dizo Buds Z is not bad, but it feels like it could have been better. Perhaps this is something a firmware update can fix.

Verdict: Should you get the Dizo Buds Z Pro

The Dizo Buds Z Pro are not perfect, but still offer a solid budget TWS package. With a beautiful design, great sound, a good companion app and a number of other features, the Dizo Buds Z Pro is a steal at Rs 2,999. Although if you get the inaugural discount, you can save some more money.