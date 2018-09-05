Dell G3 15 Review: Affordable PC gaming on the go

Dell G3 15 feels relatively heavy at 2.53 kilograms and measures about 380 mm wide. It features a 15-inch LCD screen featuring 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Full HD resolution. Dell G3 15 feels relatively heavy at 2.53 kilograms and measures about 380 mm wide. It features a 15-inch LCD screen featuring 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Full HD resolution.

Dell G3 15 review: Who doesn’t like to play games? But buying a high-end gaming PC or a laptop may be costly, which is why Dell has come up with Dell G3, a budget gaming laptop series. Recently, folks at Dell sent over their newly-announced Dell G3 15 gaming laptop to review. We have been using the laptop for over a week now. Based on our experience, here is our detailed review of Dell G3 15.

Dell G3 15 feels relatively heavy at 2.53 kilograms and measures about 380 mm wide. It features a 15-inch LCD screen featuring 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Full HD resolution. Dell G3 15 sports an anti-glare LED screen, resulting in zero glaring distractions whatsoever, which is great. It features an SD card slot, 3 USB 3.1 ports, HDMI port, Ethernet port and audio jack.

Dell G3 15 has two variants: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor Intel Core i7 Processor. One we got for review packs Intel’s 8th Gen Core i7 CPU that also happens to be the top-end model.

Dell G3 15 features and hardware specifications

Windows 10 Home OS | 15-inch FHD screen | 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | 1TB HDD | Connectivity ports: 2-in-1 SD card slot, 3X USB 3.1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack

Dell G3 15 price in India

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 1 lakh 4 thousand.

Dell G3 15 Review: What’s good

Gaming laptops are often expected to be sturdy in terms of design. They carry around the extra muscle, courtesy of a powerful and adequate processing hardware. Dell G3 15 is no different in this regard. It has a strong hinge. Dell has maintained a blue colour theme with the G3 15. What’s more, the touchpad also has a blue border that lights up alongside the keyboard, resulting in great looks.

Dell G3 15 offers a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated numeric pad. I enjoyed typing on this one. Keys offer a right amount of travel and have been spaced out well, resulting in faster keystrokes. With continuous typing for 10 minutes, I could easily achieve a success rate of over 95 per cent. Since it is a gaming laptop, W, A, S, D keys have a special, blue colour border.

Audio experience with headphones plugged-in turned out comparatively better than most laptops. On loudspeakers, vocals are audible in noise-free surroundings. Finally, let’s talk about the gaming experience. Dell G3 15 packs Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics. Although this laptop is not made for hardcore gaming enthusiasts, it is well-optimised to run games at Full HD.

I ran a couple of games like CS:GO and War Thunder and I did not face any major issues as such. Most of the games should run just fine without getting into any kind of trouble. Despite the fact that War Thunder is a resource-intensive game, it managed to render graphics well. There were no major stutters or drastic frame drops affecting the gameplay.

CS:GO, on the other hand, is massively multi-player. Offline fights with bots managed to render graphics as expected. But since multiplayer mode consumes a lot of bandwidth, your gameplay quality might drop to some extent. If that happens, check for your network strength and connectivity. General multitasking experience was great too.

Dell G3 15 has a fairly smooth and responsive touchpad. The laptop also offers fingerprint reader embedded on a power button at the top right corner. I faced no issues setting up the fingerprint reader or unlocking the laptop with the help of it.

Battery performance is above average. With a moderate usage comprising of web browsing over Wi-Fi with screen brightness level set to medium, it managed to last close to 6 and a half hours. With continuous Full HD video playback with brightness level set to medium, it managed to last close to 2 hours 30 minutes.

Dell G3 15 Review: What’s not so good

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop also feels somewhat bulky for its size. So, portability is one of my concerns. It was a painful experience to carry the laptop around. I found it exhausting to carry it in my backpack to office. The front houses huge bezels, though. Size of bezels could have been reduced to some extent. The only complaint about the backlit keyboard, it doesn’t let users customise themes and colours.

Sound experience was disappointing. Speakers could have been crisper and louder. Speakers are situated at the bottom, resulting in a muffled sound output. Sound output is easily affected upon keeping the laptop on a lap. In addition, one can easily feel a constant vibration due to sound while typing, further causing annoyance. Whenever the laptop woke up from an idle state, an occasional lag could be observed.

Dell G3 15 Review: Verdict

Overall, Dell G3 15 is a decent budget gaming laptop. And it is priced reasonably for its specifications. But is it perfect? The answer would be near-perfect. Like every other product, Dell G3 15 has its own strength and weaknesses. The laptop is sturdy and bulky at the same time. It has thick bezels around the display, which is glare-proof.

Its keyboard offers a great typing experience but misses onto backlit customisation, which is expected from a gaming laptop. Poor audio experience is something to keep in mind as well. However, it offers a great gaming performance, though you cannot expect hardcore gamers to find it satisfactory with graphics setting configured to very high.

Games like the Rise of the Tomb Raider and GTA V face issues if graphics settings configured to very high. But they run better on medium or high graphics settings. Sure, the laptop is expensive for what it is asking, but it will not disappoint you for what it is worth.

