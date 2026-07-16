DailyObjects Node Review: A Modular Wireless Charging Ecosystem for Apple’s Biggest Fans

As an Apple user who has invested in the all gadgets Cupertino can tempt you with, many are trying to figure out the best charging system for these devices to juice up every night. That is exactly the user base DailyObjects is targeting with its unique Node modular wireless charging ecosystem.

Node is the first product of its kind — a modular wireless charging ecosystem where you attach separate charging modules to a shared dock, rather than buying one fixed all-in-one charger. DailyObjects loves the modular concept and has experimented with it before (DailyObjects Stack Phone ecosystem review: Modular phones might still be a dream, but modular accessories are not). Now it thinks the same concepts can be ported to charging use cases too.

So this ecosystem is a three-node charging dock where you can attach different charging modules — for the iPhone, Apple Watch and the AirPods.

Pricing & What’s in the Box

The charging dock (Rs 3,499) is a simple slab on which you see three nodes with small pogo pins on it. The modules have to be bought separately and magnetically attach to the charger base. The review unit came with an Apple Watch Charging Stand (Rs 2,999), a wireless charging phone stand (Rs 6,499), a wireless charging disk (Rs 3,499) and a portable lamp (Rs 4,499). There is a cheaper two-node dock (Rs 2,999) also available in case you don’t want to splurge.

The modular wireless charging disk can be used to charge AirPods or compatible smartphones. (Image: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan) The modular wireless charging disk can be used to charge AirPods or compatible smartphones. (Image: The Indian Express/ Nandagopal Rajan)

Design

So by my bedside the dock offered the ability to charge all the Apple devices I use daily, as well as a night lamp in case there is a power outage. The design is what sets this ecosystem apart, as with other products from DailyObjects. It is minimalist yet functional, stylish but not flashy. Just the kind of aesthetics I like.

iPhone Charging

The iPhone locks on to the stand perfectly, and when it is charging there is a small LED that blinks behind the dock. The interesting aspect here is that this stand is also a 25W wireless charger.

So in cases where you have to leave home in a hurry with the phone not fully charged, you can just pull the stand off the dock and take it with you. The 7800 mAh charger will keep juicing up your phone. The stand can also prop up your phone for content consumption as it charges it.

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Android phones can also be charged on the device, but keeping them stable in this angle without a MagLock — the magnetic locking mechanism that holds the iPhone firmly in place — is a challenge.

Apple Watch & AirPods

The Apple Watch charger is almost a miniature of the phone stand, but has no wireless charging ability, so it has to be on the dock to work. I loved the angle this gives the watch while charging, turning it into a night clock by the bed. But the Apple Watch Ultra might be a bit too heavy for this and at times slips down gradually.

The 25W wireless charging disk is best suited for the AirPods, though this is a good place to lie down Android phones if you have one to be charged.

The Lamp

The third slot can also be used for charging, or docking the lantern-like wireless lamp. With multiple levels of intensity, this lamp is good enough to be a reading light by the bed as well as an emergency light in case you live in power-challenged parts of the country. But this comes at a significant extra cost, so think before you buy.

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Verdict

The best thing about the set up is that all it needs is one cable to the dock, thus cutting the clutter of wires. Plus, you have the ability to take at least the phone charger with you when you leave home.

The entire set up might be a bit of an overkill at upwards of Rs 15,000 depending on the combination you settle on, but the DailyObjects Node modular wireless charging ecosystem definitely takes your charging game to a whole new level. And being a modular set up, you can expect new appendages to come up soon, adding value to your earlier investments.