Daily Objects Surge 3-in-1 review: Power up in style

Despite all the cables and plugs at home, the charging of your smartphones does become a challenge at times. This is especially true when you are trying to charge in a hurry, like when you want to leave home in the next 15 minutes for a meeting or a late night dinner. But having a charging routine can go a long way in taking care of these challenges. This is where a product like the Daily Objects Surge 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charging station comes in.

The Surge wireless charging station is a well built device that can sit on your living room table or near the bed so that you can set up your devices for overnight charging. Yes, you read that right — I said devices. The Surge can charge your phone, Apple Watch and truly wireless earphones in one go. And since I am one of those who now can’t leave home with any of the above, the Surge is a perfect device for me. But, just to set the record straight, I have been using a similar device for well over a year.

The best part of Surge is the magnetic pedestal made of alloys on which you can charge the iPhone, or other smartphones which are Qi compliant. For the phone, the ring on the pedestal clasps tightly and you can charge in portrait or landscape mode. This is important because this means, on the bedside I can go on an Instagram Reels binge even as the iPhone is charging.

Interestingly, the new OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra did not stick on as well as the iPhone 13 Pro Max did. But on the flip side, you have to apply a bit of pressure to pull out the iPhone from the magnetic top when you are done.

The wireless charging for the phone is fast, though obviously not as fast as wired charging. It took about 90 minutes to charge the iPhone 13 Pro Max and OnePlus 10 Pro, which is okay for most situations. I would look at this as primarily an overnight charger and not one that helps me refill before dashing out for a quick meeting.

The pedestal that charges the phone is flanked by two other charging areas — one for headphones and other for the Apple Watch. I tried the first with multiple TWS devices I had at home, and it worked quite well. For the Apple Watch too it works well, provided you are not using a loop strap as this needs to lie flat to charge. With the loop, I just pulled the strap inside out on top of the watch face to charge and it worked fine. Apple Watch Series 7 took about three hours to charge fully, which is what it takes on my other charger too.

Overall, the Daily Objects Surge is a neat new charging station, though I would recommend it primarily for those in the Apple universe. At Rs 4,999, this 3-in-1 model is not that expensive too given it takes care of three gadgets at the same time.