CLAW ANC7 active noise cancelling earphones review: Affordable silence and clarity

Noise cancellation comes with many advantages. It helps you enjoy the music or movies better, it lets you concentrate at work and can be used to create silence where there is none. But noise cancellation has never been mass, given that the price points have always been prohibitive for regular users. As a result, noise cancellation headphones have been more popular with the high flyers, quite literally.

Now, things are changing and technology is becoming more affordable. The CLAW ANC7 active noise-canceling earphones, for instance, come for just Rs 3,990. Here is our review.

The CLAW ANC7 seems like a regular headphone with silicone fins and earphone plugs that fit well. But then you notice the small unit that dangles in the middle of the chord. It is larger than a regular earphone remote and this is the active noise cancellation control unit. Active Noise Cancellation needs a battery to work as earphone has to hear the ambient noise and cancel it out with opposite frequencies. This unit lets you switch on the ANC mode.

There is also a monitor mode where you can tap a button to be quickly aware of what’s happening around you. There is a mic unit near the mouth and this houses volume controls as well as a multifunction button to take a call or end one.

The ANC unit has a battery that offers 16 hours of noise cancellation on a full charge. You can quickly charge the unit for 5 minutes to get noise cancellation for about two hours. The battery is surely impressive. Also, when you are out of battery you can use the earphones without the ANC mode and that makes this a very practical device.

The CLAW ANC7 comes with 13mm drivers which give the music a kind of depth that is usually not heard of in earphones of this price range. When you hear Sid Sriram’s Maruvaarthai you can feel the sharpness of his vocals, as well as the oomph of the background, beats with equal effect. The earphones are great for those who like softer music, but work well with bass-heavy numbers like Bass Rani from Nucleya. This is a versatile earphone.

But the issue with the earphone is that for a user like me on the latest Apple devices, there only option to use the 3.5mm jack was the MacBook. So maybe this is not such a future-proof device for some of us. Those in the Android world need not worry for a year or so.

Anyway, given the price point and performance, the CLAW ANC7 active noise-canceling earphones are more than worth the money. This is a set that can cater to all your audio needs and also give you peace of mind in the process.