scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Chromecast with Google TV review: Easy viewing

Chromecast with Google TV review: The latest Chromecast comes with 4K support and will transform your old TV into a smart one with the help of Google. Here's our review.

Rating: 4 out of 5
Rs. 6,399
Google ChromecastThe Google Chromecast requires an external power source.

I now think a good affordable flat screen TV with no smart features might be a good business proposition. This is because there are so many plug-and-play smart streaming devices out there that make smartness in the TV itself a bit pointless.

From Amazon Fire Sticks to Apple TV, the options are many and the experience is very good. Now, Google is bringing in its latest Chromecast device with 4K streaming into India. Here is what I thought of the Chromecast with Google TV device.

Chromecast with Google TV

The Chromecast device I got for review was a compact all-white disk that connects to the TV or projector with an HDMI cable. It also has a USB-C power point that needs to be connected to a power source. No, it does not work if you are powering it from a USB port on the TV like with the Fire Stick.

The set-up is really easy, as with most Google devices these days. I used my iPhone to find the device via the Google Home app. A few minutes later, it was up and running. And it helped that apps that were logged in on the phone did not need an additional sign-up process to start working on the Chromecast.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

The remote is small and very handy. It comes with a control ring that helps you navigate and select. There are dedicated buttons for back, Google Assistant, home, mute YouTube and Netflix. The volume buttons are on the side and that took some getting used to. But using the remote is easy and intuitive and with the OnePlus TV, the HDMI connection ensured that I needed just one remote for the telly as well as the Chromecast.

Google Chromecast The user interface is really simple and clean.

Once the device powers on,  you will realise that picture quality is very different from what is native to your television, at least mine. That is because the 4K HDR comes with a different contrast ratio and runs smoothly at 60 fps. I loved the colour configuration here which was softer than what I am used to, but much more soothing on the eyes.

The interface is very easy to use with no learning involved at all. It is good to see search gets so much prominence here, underlining that you really don’t need to navigate the apps all the time and simple voice commands will get to you Netflix or the latest Malayalam comedy clips. Trust Google to do this, though.

Advertisement

One tab filters content based on what Google knows about your watching behaviour, and we all know Google knows too much about that. Plus, you have separate tabs for Films and TV shows, another just for apps and a library for content you have purchased like movies.

Google Chromecast Remote Users can easily search and launch apps using voice commands.

The account button offers a bit of smartphone like settings that lets you see notifications, change Wi-Fi and add accessories or just switch wallpapers.

One thing that stood out for me in the Google TV experience is that the interface is so soothing on the eyes.

Advertisement

The advantage of Google TV is how you have access to literally any app on the Play Store and its contents. And once these are installed, be it a Disney+ or a Sun Next, you can just use voice search to pull up a movie or specific genre of movies. You can easily run gaming apps too, though you might need a gamepad to play most of these as the Google remote is not exactly gaming material. This is actually the only drawback of the device.

A lot of older TVs, even though capable of downloading apps, often crash when you run many of them, like a Puffin Browser for instance. There are no such processing issues with the Chromecast and this will be a major reason for me to maybe use it on one of the many HDMI ports on my TV.

Google Chromecast White Colour You can easily download, install and run apps from the Google Play Store.

Chromecast with Google TV: Should you buy it?

At Rs 6,399, the Chromecast with Google TV is a good addition to the living room, especially if your TV is a bit old or not that smart, or strong, enough to let you download and run any app you want. This has one of the best TV interfaces around and that could also be a reason for picking up this new accessory.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 12:10:12 pm
Next Story

Writers, friends gather in support of Salman Rushdie, read from his works at solidarity event at New York Public Library

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

4

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained

How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos
ICYMI

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos

How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers?
Sports, A Musical

How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers?

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 
Crypto romance scams

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement