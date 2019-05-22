Canon EOS RP review: Powerful click, but not pricey

The era of mirrorless full frame cameras is well and truly here. There has been a flurry of launches in this segment in the past few weeks. After the Panasonic Lumix S1 and Nikon Z7, we now have the Canon EOS RP in our hands. Here is how it performed.

Canon EOS RP specifications: 26.2 megapixels CMOS Full frame | Mirrorless interchangeable lens | 3-inch variety-angle LCD | 30 – 1/4000 sec shutter speed | ISO 100-40000 | USB-Type C, HDMI (Type C) | Wi-Fi | 485 g

Canon EOS RP price in India: Rs 1,10,495 (body-only); Rs. 1,99,490 with RF24-105mm f/4L aperture

The Canon EOS RP is the latest in its range of mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. This one stands out among the competition because it is now the most affordable option in the full frame segment for mirrorless cameras. There are some other advantages too.

Yes, the Canon EOS RP for me is the lightest and most compact camera in this segment. With a 440-gram body, this is a camera you will not regret stashing into your bag for that quick trip. Trust me, the weight does matter and it was for me a big factor while using the Panasonic Lumix S1 for instance, which otherwise is a great camera. The camera is also very compact, offering a good grip. In fact, this camera is not much different in size and grip from my 1200D.

I have been a Canon user for over 15 years. So for me, there was absolutely no learning while using this camera. Even without my Canon knowledge, I think this camera has been laid out in a way that makes it more accessible to users. The menu is simple and unnecessary control buttons have been avoided making it a simpler interface overall.

I used the Canon EOS RP with a RF 24-105mm USM Lens. As we are seeing with other mirrorless cameras, this is also a new mount. But you will have the option to use older EF lenses with converters. One of the first things I noticed with the camera is how the UI pushes you to try out the presets, especially the new Creative Assist.

These options were there in older cameras too but hidden away in the menu. The 3-inch variety-angle LCD can now be used to quickly select the focus areas, though it is not as quick when moving the focus area around when you are using the viewfinder. There is also the option of clicking with just a tap on the screen — almost blasphemy for an old-timer like me.

Like with any mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS RP too offers versatility, flexibility and better performance in low light. With this camera, you can go up to ISO 40000, though with more noise than you would find in the costlier options.

Still, my experience of using this camera in low light was great. Also, the camera offers a superior bokeh effect, which for me has always been one of the highlights of Canon cameras. Also, though a 26.2MP sensor, you will not feel underwhelmed in terms of what the camera can achieve in terms of results — I only wish I had more time with the camera to exploit its capabilities fully.

The Canon EOS RP is also a full-fledged video camera. Given its price and full frame capabilities, I won’t be surprised if this becomes a very popular video shooting device. You can add a microphone to the camera for more professional recording if needed. I loved the option to easily choose modes while shooting videos, including an HDR mode.

Also, the eye detection option is great for a lot of video shooting as you don’t have to worry about keeping the subject in focus all the time. The camera also adapts to different light situations very fast making this a great camera for a wide range of video uses.

Also, Canon now has one of the easiest smartphones connect options that just works seamlessly, letting you transfer images as well as controlling the camera.

Canon EOS RP verdict

The Canon EOS RP is a good upgrade for those within the Canon ecosystem as well as those looking to pick up their first full frame or mirrorless camera. It is versatile, but not intimidating. It is compact, but not underwhelming. An ideal option for the prosumers, this camera might even impress some professionals.