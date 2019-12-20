Canon EOS 90D review: The perfect upgrade

Canon EOS 90D review: The Canon EOS 90D can be a good choice for prosumers as well as professionals who want to capture anything from weddings to landscapes. Canon EOS 90D review: The Canon EOS 90D can be a good choice for prosumers as well as professionals who want to capture anything from weddings to landscapes.

With a smartphone handy at all times, we no longer miss a camera than can capture the memories that define our lives. But are there occasions, when despite the triple-lens clicker in the pocket, you miss a camera that could catch the subtleties of the evening sky, or let you play with the light? This is still where the DSLR goes one step ahead of any smartphone, however good they might be getting.

The Canon EOS 90D is a camera that offers an upgrade for those who have been on an entry-level DSLR — or a top end smartphone — for a while and wants to explore more. The camera is compact, but not the smallest Canon has to offer. It offers a good grip and is not heavy. The LED display on top is a fair indicator that this one is meant for the more serious photographer, but not at the cost of compromising on the convenience of a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen. There are enough dials, buttons and toggles to ensure that there are multiple ways to do one thing, exactly the way you have been doing till now, to the best way that suits your shooting technique.

Canon EOS 90D specifications: 32.5 megapixels CMOS Sensor + DIGIC 8 | 3-inch variety-angle LCD | 30 – 1/16000 sec shutter speed | ISO 100 – 25,600 | USB-Type C, HDMI (Type C) | 701 g

Price: Rs 97,495 (body only)

But the shift that the DSLR segment is seeing is more than apparent here. This is a camera that offers the same level or versatility and controls with video as well, or should I say 4K video to be precise. The camera comes with ports for microphones and headphones and even the video UI offers quick access to audio settings. Also, there is the option to shoot 4K in cropped and uncrossed mode, not something many cameras offer you.

I took the camera on a recent trip to Chandigarh, a city that does not offer much in terms to camera fodder for me. Still an early morning walk at the Sukhna Lake proved fruitful. As the sun was rising over the silvery waters it offered silhouettes of people working out, rowers training and flowers basking in the subtle morning rays. A delightful array for someone like me who like to capture light in its many moods.

The Canon 90D seemed as interested in rising up to the challenge of clicking with the sun falling directly on its sensors. With both the new 18-55mm kit lens and my decade-old 75-300mm zoom lens, the results were impressive. I was rediscovering the joys of shooting with a DSLR, having abandoned mine for a iPhone years back.

As I went about teaching my eight-year-old how a camera works, primarily capturing light falling on a subject, I could impress him with a few shots of flowers that captured the glory of what nature has to offer under the rays of the sun. Again, you can’t showcase a red flower, just the flower, taking the rest of the frame into a darkness well beyond the realms of bokeh if you are shooting with a smartphone. This is what a DSLR can do. This is what the D90 could do.

One aspect that really impressed me what the focusing abilities of this camera. You can literally focus wherever you want, whatever be the conditions. Even in low light shots, it gave me the flexibility to move the focus point to exactly where I wanted.

Despite the professional outlook, the camera is at no point intimidating. Yes, there are far too many controls for you to remember or use, but there is also the option of favouriting your most used features in a separate menu tab. You can even use the Canon app to control the camera remotely, but I limited use of the app to transfer images to my iPhone so that I could impress some unsuspecting Instagram followers. Despite the professional outlook, the camera is at no point intimidating.

The Canon EOS D90 offers a full range of features and capabilities, good enough to call this an entry-level professional camera. This can be a good choice for prosumers as well as professionals who want to capture anything from weddings to landscapes. If you are looking for an upgrade from you existing Canon, the D90 can be a good choice.

