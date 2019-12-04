Breo Isee4 Eye Massager review: Will help you fall asleep

Once in a while, tech products turn up in our office which are not smartphones or laptops. The Breo iSEE4 Eye Massager is definitely not a product we see everyday. It falls firmly in the category of ‘beauty tech’. The Breo eye massager is not cheap either at Rs 8,000, and it comes with three modes for the kind of eye massage you want. There’s the Sleep, Low and High with a bit of heat applied when you are using it.

The eye massager looks like a pair of futuristic goggles with plush cushion lining inside, and it can be charged with a USB cable, which is provided in the box. The eye massager does look intimidating in terms of size and it is not light either, but it managed to fit well on my head, and you can modify the strap at the back to get the best fit.

Using this is very simple. You just wear these over your head and switch to the preferred mode with the button on the front. Lie back as it does the magic. The Breo eye massager does exactly what it claims and if you feel you need some help before going off to sleep, then this product is worth the price.

It does get slightly warm as it massages your eye area, but it was nothing unbearable. What is annoying is the sound it makes when it is turned on, but I found that I was soon able to tune it out and actually fall asleep. However, it was harder to tune out the noise when my husband was using it while I tried to go to sleep.

A Sleep session with around 10 minutes was good enough to provide relief for me. I used this at a time when I was often extremely tired with headaches, which made going to sleep a bit tough. I was initially sceptical wearing something so bulky would help and a little freaked out by having something warm around the eyes. But this one did a pretty good job, and I had slept off with the headache almost gone, which is what I wanted.

The one thing I would caution with the eye massager is the hygiene. The inside is all soft material, very cushiony, and it does cover the eye area. If more than one person is using it, I would recommend cleaning it possible with a wipe, so that you are not getting an eye infection the next day.

If you are looking for something to help you fall asleep, I’d say the Breo actually does a pretty good job of it.