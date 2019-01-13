Boult Audio Tru5ive review: A bit buggy, but good audio makes up for that

Wireless earphones are all the rage now. There is something now to be found at every price point. The latest on our test bench is the Boult Audio Tru5ive wireless earphones, the first I have used with Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

The Boult Audio Tru5ive has a very sporty design with ear loops that keep them in place whatever you do. In fact, there are multiple colour loops in the box, ranging from a bright yellow for late night runs to a black for the office. The earplugs fit perfectly and are good to be used over a long period of time. The power button is on the outside of the earplugs and need a bit of force to come on. Also, the two ears pair separately and it is the left one that initiates the pairing.

My only issue with the design is the box in which the earphones are charged and stored. It is quite big in comparison to all the competition out there. Also, the flap is a bit hard to pry open and I felt I will break it trying to do so. You will need to live with both these factors if you buy the Boult Audio Tru5ive.

The audio quality of the Boult Audio Tru5ive is very good. It is a rich, balmy kind of audio profile that wraps around your ears and gives an immersive feel. It is not sharp, even though the music is literally inside your ears. I tried a wide range of music on the earphones over a period of two weeks and from multiple sources. There was no reason to complain as just loved everything I heard — guitar strums, fingers on the Ghatam and a faint hum in a song you had never noticed before.

However, there were aspects of the Boult Audio Tru5ive which I didn’t like all that much. There were times, especially when I was on my morning walk, when the connection was stressed and some noise crept it. This was quite irritating and I think could be because the source I used was on Bluetooth 4.0. Then the earphone seemed to forget the source to which it was last connected every once in a while. Then I realised that I was switching on the right year first and not the left one, also it needs both ears to powered on individually to work.

But when you see that the Boult Audio Tru5ive is priced just Rs 3,000, then a lot of the issues are forgotten. We can live with a bit of inconvenience for the convenience of wireless connectivity and, of course, top-notch audio quality. But this if you lead an active lifestyle and love great audio.