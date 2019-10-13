Bose Home Speaker 300 review: Smart and affordable

Bose Home Speaker 300 review: Over the years, I have had many shock and awe moments poured by Bose products. The company seems to relish the experience of being able to bring a smile to the faces of its customers by offering an overwhelming experience almost always. The company is also gradually preparing for the challenge of having to do this with a younger, smarter, audience. The Bose Home Speaker 300 is one such device.

The Bose Home Speaker 300 is everything you would expect a Bose speaker to be. But before that, it is also smart. So even if you might not expect it, the Bose Home Speaker 300 responds to the Alexa wake word and plays music from Amazon Music as you set it up.

Yes, the Bose Home Speaker 500 has been able to do this for a while, with even a small screen to show the album art. Look at the Bose Home Speaker 300 as a more affordable, less flashy version of the 500. But it is a very functional version.

The design is very similar to the Home Speaker 500, though the small display has been dropped. The top panel has a lot of touch buttons from pairing to microphone mute, volume controls and presets in case you are used to those. You will however not need any of these because you can use voice controls to do all that and more. There is a small LED strip upfront that lights up to tell you Alexa has heard your command and is working on it.

You need to use the Bose Music app to set up the device and log into your Amazon account for Alexa and Amazon Music. You can use TuneIn in the app to set some radio stations as your presets, though I found that a few of the good ones were not available in India. The ones streaming here were voice streams from TV stations like NDTV which did not make much sense.

The audio quality is what you would expect from a Bose. I got the feeling this one is a bit more heavy with the bass that I am used to on Bose devices. The experience was very good and I again got used to playing music in the living room. In fact, when I am out of the room, the experience was good enough for me to forget this was playing from a small little speaker on

But yes, for now, all Alexa commands end up on Amazon Music, so I did end up using the Bluetooth a lot to play my playlists. However, when you switch back to the phone as a source from Alexa, you have to sort of connect again.

Priced at Rs 26,900, the Bose Home Speaker 300 might well be among the best sounding smart speakers out there. Get this if you don’t want to spend as much as the Bose Home Speaker 500 and but still don’t want to lose out on the smart features that Bose is adding to its home speaker range.