boAt Airdopes 201 review: Good truly wireless earphones on a budget

When it comes to getting into the truly wireless life, it might be either too expensive if you want to purchase truly wireless earphones from brands like Sony, Apple, Bose and more, or it might not be worth it, if you are going in for cheap AirPods knock-offs. We found some balance with the Realme Buds Air, however, that too might be a bit too expensive at Rs 4,000 for some people to invest in.

The India based audio company, boAt with its AirDopes 201 appears to have launched one of the perfect truly wireless earbuds for the people who do not want to spend much, but at the same time do not want to compromise on the quality.

boAt Airdopes 201 review

The boAt Airdopes 201 has a sleek look. boAt focuses on keeping the design compact, which helps them not stick out of the users ears that much. These come with a button on the exterior of each earbud to control them. However, the buttons cannot do much, they can play or pause music or accept and disconnect phone calls.

The earbuds are held inside of its charging case, to which they connect with the help of magnetic pins. The box can easily fit inside your pocket. You will have to carry a separate microUSB cable to charge these rather than being able to use your phone’s Type-C cable. On the front of the charging case, there are four LED indicators, which let the user know about the status of the buds.

The boAt Airdopes 201 might not be able to match the quality of wired earphones, but they are quite decent. boAt for its Airdopes 201 has used a pair of 10mm dynamic drivers. The sound is quite natural with the earphones being able to modulate the mids perfectly. They do suffer in the highs and the lows department. The bass is a bit tinny, and when you play bass-heavy songs with loud volumes.

Even though I like to listen to bass-heavy Punjabi songs, the Airdopes 201, come into their element when you play pop or rock genre of music on them.

While listening to instrument heavy music, I found that these were able to help make me hear what the artist was singing in the background, which is a much appreciated feature, however, at the same time the instruments sounded a bit coarse.

These do not come with active noise cancellation features, however, when you use them, they are able to cut out the noise perfectly. That’s because they fit perfectly inside of a users ear and block off any external noises. boAt Airdopes 201 do not have any major connectivity issues and are able to connect quite seamlessly to smartphones and laptops. The range is also quite decent.

The Airdopes 201 were able to provide me with a battery life of around three hours of constant playback with the earbuds, not being put back into the charging case. The charging case was able to provide with three charges in one go, thus extending the total life of the earbuds to around 12 hours. To fully charge the case and the earbuds, it took me around three and a half hours.

Verdict

The one thing that makes me recommend the boAt Airdopes, despite its shortcomings is its Rs 2,499 price. At this price point, it is quite difficult to find a nice pair of truly wireless earphones you can depend upon.

The sound quality of the device is definitely above its price point and the noise cancellation made due to the seal of the earphones is phenomenal as it is able to cut down quite a lot of ambient noise that hinders the listening experience. The only thing where I would say that boAt can better is the connection bit of the earbuds. The integration does not feel seamless as some of the others in the market.

