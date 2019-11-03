Blaupunkt SBWL-02 wireless soundbar review: Good experience, if you get at a discount

Blaupunkt is a name that has been associated with high-end audio performance for a long time. The company has launched a bunch of new devices across price ranges to make the brand more visible across India. The Blaupunkt SBWL-02 wireless soundbar with a sub-woofer aimed at those who want to add a bit of oomph to their television experience.

The Blaupunkt SBWL-02 has two parts to it: a sleek soundbar and a largish sub-woofer. These two units connect to each other wirelessly after you pair using a button on the side of the soundbar. This worked well.

You can connect the soundbar to your source using HDMI, optical cable or just 3.5mm line in. However, since I’m usually watching movies using the Amazon Fire Stick I used the Bluetooth option to connect to the soundbar, which then links to the sub-woofer. You can also play music from an SD card and USB too.

The soundbar has volume controls on the side along with power and pair buttons. The sub-woofer just has a power switch and a pairing button. There is a full remote that lets you swap sources, switch to modes like Cinema, Song, and Dialog as well as control bass and treble. There is a basic LED display upfront for you to see what’s happening.

My first experience with the soundbar was without the sub-woofer. This way the experience is a bit tinny. This works when you are just watching regular TV, or say the news, where you by no means want to offer extra bass. But with the sub-woofer, things do lookup. I watched the first few episodes of Apple TV+’s See and the experience was really good, especially since sound plays an integral part in the narrative. Then I watched a few music videos on YouTube and listened to my favorite music on Prime Music.

The experience overall was really good. However, the mode switched are not that marked and seemed like just different levels of treble and bass had been preset. My one issue with the Blaupunkt SBWL-02 is that the build quality was certainly not expected from the German brand. Even the manual that came in the box reminded me of a cheap Chinese product. This seems more like some Indian company using the Blaupunkt branding,

So the box price of Rs 19,990 does seem a bit extreme. However, the Blaupunkt SBWL-02 is available on Amazon for just Rs 9,990 and that seems more like a reasonable price for the set. You can look at this as an option for regular movie and television consumption, if you get it at the discounted price. Otherwise, there are better options out there.