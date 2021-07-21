Blaupunkt Cybersound 43-inch 4K TV review: Good 4K experience meets great audio

As budget smart TVs continue to become popular amongst Indians, more brands are jumping onto the bandwagon. But as the competition tightens, brands are left with lesser differentiating factors. One such factor is sound, and that is where audio brand Blaupunkt’s new Cybersound series of Smart TVs aim to make a mark.

We used the CyberSound 43-inch 4K Android TV and here’s what we think of the design, display, overall viewing experience and of course, the audio.

Blaunpunkt Cybersound 43-inch: What’s good?

Design and build

The Blaunpunk Cybersound 43-inch is a beautiful television, even when it’s off. The thin, black, bezel-less design with the metallic silver bottom and angled stands, should you not go the wall-mounted way, looks brilliant and completes all kinds of setups aesthetically, from the minimalist living room to the all-out indoor multimedia center.

The television has a hard plastic design all around and there’s no metal, but that doesn’t take away from the looks or build quality of the TV. The tall remote somewhat misses the minimalist-yet-functional aesthetic of the TV itself, but on the bright side, it is armed with a lot of buttons including dedicated keys for Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies and local devices.

The TV features a minimal design with a silver metallic strip on the bottom which also holds the inbuilt 50W soundbar behind it. (Image Source: Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

These let you open the apps directly and switch between them with ease. There is also a Google Assistant button that makes use of the remote’s microphone to take in voice commands and it works well. The remote is also armed with Braille dots for key functions like the power and volume button to assist the visually impaired, which shows inclusive design, something you rarely find on mainstream TVs in India.

Display

The Cybersound 43-inch comes with a 4K display that produces punchy colours with good depth and dynamic range. The viewing experience is great as long as the content you’re watching matches up to the high resolution of the screen. The lower resolution the video is, the more pixelation you will see on the display. The upscaling technology just doesn’t do justice to non-HD content. There is MEMC support to bump up the frame rate on older videos but it often leaves clips looking jittery.

(Image Source: Indian Express / Chetan Nayak)

Still this is one of the better displays when you consider the price of this 4K Android TV. There is HDR10+ certification as well as Dolby Vision, giving Netflix and other OTT services a rich viewing experience. Low light scenes appear good too.

Sound

The Blaupunkt Cybersound comes with a pre-fit 50W soundbar below the TV that outputs rich, deep sound. The quick sound mode will let you switch between different audio profiles using the remote control. Overall, the TV offers a good audio experience with a variety of content from multi-layered tracks to crisp dialogues in movies.

Distortion is very minimal at higher volumes, especially with the bass, which is usually the Achilles heel of budget TVs. The 50W sound output with DTS TruSurround and Dolby Atmos support is also powerful enough to power any room or large hall.

Connectivity

The TV features three HDMI ports on the back along with two USB ports, a LAN port, a 3.5mm port for aux input and an antenna port. Wi-Fi connectivity is dual channel, so you can also connect the TV to 5Ghz networks. Bluetooth 5.0 and built-in Chromecast is also supported here. The numerous connectivity options make it easy to have the TV hooked up to multiple inputs and switch between your DTH, Laptop and phone via casting.

(Image Source: Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43-inch: What’s not good?

Performance

The MediaTek Cortex A53 processor onboard the TV coupled with 2GB RAM and Android 10 for TV don’t result in bad overall performance, but you do see a slow response while opening and switching between apps at times. The response from the remote can also occasionally get laggy.

Verdict: Should you buy the Blaupunkt Cybersound 43-inch TV?

The Blaupunkt Cybersound 43-inch TV ticks pretty much all the boxes and is one of the better 4K TVs available at this price point. It is not the most affordable 4K TV in India but makes up the gap in price with its great sound and visuals. If you’re looking for a 4K TV with good sound without spending too much, the Cybersound 43-inch TV is a solid recommendation.