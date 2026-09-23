Beats 360 review: Built for the workout, balanced enough for everything else

It is rare to see people wearing over-ear headphones at the gym or during a home workout. That is because these headphones have traditionally not been built to withstand sweat and the rigour of exercise. The Beats 360 wants to change that.

With IPX4 sweat and water resistance, these new over-ear headphones are made specifically for the active user. The twist-and-click ear cushions and snap-in headband cushions come in two materials: a performance knit, the kind usually found in sneakers, and an ultra-plush fabric. The knit works well during workouts because it actually breathes. I found it better than regular ear cushions in Indian conditions, though it still gets a bit stuffy on a walk or run in muggy weather.

Fashion-conscious users can buy extra ear and headband cushions to match what they wear to the gym. These kits, however, are sold separately. I liked the option too, but more because I could keep a knit set for sweaty workouts and a plush one for the office or living room. Swapping cushions takes seconds, as the mechanism is simple to use.

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With IPX4 sweat and water resistance, these new over-ear headphones are made specifically for the active user. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) With IPX4 sweat and water resistance, these new over-ear headphones are made specifically for the active user. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

Interestingly, the headphones recognise the cushion material and automatically adjust the acoustic tuning. So whichever cushions you use, the audio quality stays the same. The button on the left ear cup controls music and calls. On the right is the power button, which also switches between noise cancellation and transparency modes, with a volume toggle right next to it. The headphones pair easily with Apple devices and switch between an iPhone and a Mac just like AirPods do. Android gets native integration too. One catch: make sure the headphones have powered off properly when you are done, or the battery will drain.

Listening to Apple Music’s Pure Workout playlist, I could see why the Beats 360 will appeal to a lot of gym-goers. The bass-heavy Movin’ to the Sun felt like my own heartbeat rather than a song playing through headphones. The immersive sound works well during workouts, shutting out the loud Punjabi music on the gym floor and creating a bubble to focus in. Addicted (feat Ink) gave me a good sense of how versatile these headphones are, handling the bass well alongside sharp vocals and a complex composition.

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This wider soundstage comes from the dual neodymium ring-magnet drivers, triple-layer diaphragms and the high-dynamic-range amplifier inside. I would have liked an equaliser app that lets each user customise the sound and push these capabilities further. With Leonard Cohen’s The Gypsy’s Wife, I wanted to tweak the sound profile closer to what I usually prefer.

It comes with support for Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) It comes with support for Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

That personal quirk aside, the Beats 360 has one of the most balanced sound profiles I have heard in a while. It is perhaps not meant for audiophiles who want precise playback exactly the way they like it. But regular listeners will have no reason to complain, whether it is their workout playlist, an hour with the Apple Music Classical app on a Sunday, or a Diary of a CEO episode on an evening walk. Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support are there if you want to take listening beyond music.

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Noise cancellation is near total; you don’t hear much when it is on. With it switched on, the battery lasts about 32 hours. A five-minute charge gives you an hour of playback, which is handy when you are rushing out to the gym.

At Rs 42,900, all this convenience and sound quality comes at a price. Each additional cushion kit costs another Rs 6,900. But if you want to enjoy your music and flaunt your style while doing it, the Beats 360 is worth it.