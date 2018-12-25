Beyerdynamic Beat Byrd earphone review: Mellow bass that soothes you

The Beyerdynamic Beat Byrd in-ear headphones look like any regular earphone. But looks can be deceiving. The German audio company seems to have lined this up for the Indian market given our love for heavy bass, a domain in which Sony has near monopoly now.

Advertising

The Beyerdynamic Beat Byrd is a different earphone, given that it does not offer a mic or a remote to control volume. The focus is only on playing music the way it wants.

The design is simple, but the earpieces have a slightly angular shape which I have not encountered much. The two pieces fit perfectly into your ears and there are different silicone tips if you need some help adjusting.

Despite all this, it would be the audio quality that set these closed earphones apart. I started by listening to the Goli Sodave song from Maari 2 and knew within a few moments that this will certainly impress fans of Indian music.

Advertising

Then the new Ladki Aankh Maare version from Simmba reinforced this observation. The bass is punchy, but mellowed enough to wrap around your ears and not be irritating. Even for someone like me who does not enjoy too much bass, this headphone offers a sound profile that is more than palatable.

But then what about music that does not really need a bass boost? I tuned in to some Jagjit Singh and again the rich audio profile made it the silky smooth experience you expect a rendition by the master to be. The Bayerdynamic Beat Byrd works for all types of music, except with maybe the exception of hard rock. But then I don’t think anyone should listen to that genre.

Priced at Rs 2,199, the Beyerdynamic Beat Byrd is a good headphone for those who just want to enjoy their music. If you love bass, then picking this up from the large list of earphones on offer is easier.