Audio-technica AT2040 review: Go professional with your podcasts

I am a recent convert to podcasts. But the medium has really gripped me and most of my listening times, while on drives and walks, has shifted to podcasts. I also host a weekly podcast on technology which has seen me progress, at least when it comes to the technology I use. What started as voice memo recordings during the lockdowns when we had no access to the studio has now moved to the very convenient JBL CSUM10 USB microphone. This is why I wanted to check out what it meant to move one step further up to a professional microphone like the audio-technica AT2040.

When the AT2040 came in for review, I realised how ill-equipped I was to use this microphone. I realised that this microphone needed an Amp and a host of unique cables before my voice could end up on the computer. The microphone was followed by the behringer U-Peoria UM2 preamplifier, an XLR cable that could connect the mic to this unit, and a USB-C cable that connected the pre-amp to my Mac. Also, the AT2020 is just a microphone, so you will also need a microphone stand. I was finally ready to record.

The AT2040 is a hypercardoid dynamic microphone. The hypercardoid is a more directional version of the cardioid microphone. So while it is very sensitive in focus areas, it also has dark zones where it won’t pick up audio.

For podcasters, this microphone makes sense because it catches your voice very clearly while blanking out whatever ambient noises or sounds you might have in the room. Given that people like me are recording from home, where any podcast session means an audio lockdown for others in the house, a hypercardoid microphone can be really effective.

But for the best audio quality, you have to ensure that the microphone is pointed at you. Otherwise, the audio could tend to be a bit sharp.

*Below hear an episode recorded using the audio-technica AT2040*

So, who should buy the audio-technica AT2040? Well, I don’t think this microphone, as good as it is will make sense for casual podcasters because of the extra equipment and set up needed. But for those who are now making money out of their podcasts, or do it as part of work, this is a great buy to show the world that you really mean business.

The audio-technica AT2040 costs about Rs 9,500 on Amazon and you will need to spend at least Rs 10,000 for the pre-amplifier and cables. But it will be an investment that is worth every penny.