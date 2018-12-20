Asus ZenFone Max M2 review: A mid-range smartphone that works

The ZenFone Max M2 isn’t Asus’ first attempt to crack the mid-range smartphone market. But unlike the company’s past devices we have seen over the years, the ZenFone Max M2 feels like one of those devices that can compete with the likes of Redmi 6 Pro. Starting at Rs 9,999, the ZenFone Max M2 is an absolute steal. It offers a sharp screen, excellent cameras, high-end metal design, and support for stock Android. Here’s our detailed review.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications: 6.26-inch HD+ display (1520×720) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor |3GB/4GB RAM | 32GB/64GB storage, microSD card slot | 4,000mAh battery | Android 8.1 Oreo, stock UI | Fingerprint scanner | Dual 13MP+2MP rear, 8MP front camera

Asus ZenFone Max M2 price in India: starts at 9,999

Asus ZenFone Max M2 review: Design, display

The ZenFone Max M2 is one of the better-made smartphones you will find in this price segment. Like the original ZenFone Max M1, the design isn’t particularly exciting, but it feels solid. The back is made from aluminium, while the front has a 2.5D curved glass. The phone is actually compact and light at 7.7mm and 160 grams.

The front of the ZenFone Max M2 is headlined by a 6.26-inch notched display. To be more specific, it’s an 19:9 panel like the one found on Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Honor 8C. Above the display is an 8MP camera.

Flip the device over and you will see a circular fingerprint sensor positioned in the center. It’s about as responsive as you’d expect from a budget smartphone. In the upper-left corner, you’ll find a dual-camera setup and LED flash.

Pretty much everything else is standard. Both the power button and the volume rocker are on the right-hand side. On the left-hand side of the device, there’s a hybrid SIM card tray that also houses a slot for microSDs. Down the bottom of the device, you will find a regular micro USB charging port as well as a mono speaker. A 3.5mm headphone jack is there on the top of the phone.

One of the most notable parts of the ZenFone Max M2 is the screen. This is an ultra-tall 19:9 screen, with a 6.26-inch HD+ panel. The display is bright, colours are vibrant, and the viewing angles are great too.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 review: Performance, battery

Powering the ZenFone Max M2 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor – a step up from a Snapdragon 450 found on the original ZenFone Max M1. My review unit had 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard expandable storage.

So, how’s the performance? I really don’t want to get into the specs of the chipset too much, because that really doesn’t matter, given the price of the phone. Based on my tests, performance is solid, although clearly that of a mid-range phone rather than a high-end one. Honestly, there’s nothing wrong the way the ZenFone Max M2 performs. Games ran just perfectly and so did apps.

The phone’s 4000mAh battery provides a full day of backup, and that’s something I needed the most.

The ZenFone Max M2 runs a stock version of Android, although it isn’t Android One branded. What you end up getting is a bloatware-free software, but don’t expect ‘guaranteed’ software updates. The handset comes loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Yes, Android 9 Pie is missing but Asus says it will roll out the latest version of Android in January next year.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 review: Camera

The phone has two cameras on the back, a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. The detail capture of the ZenFone Max M2 in good lighting is solid. Outside, in well-lit conditions, it’s capable of capturing images with accurate colours and with well-balanced exposure. The device is fairly quick to shoot, and autofocus is just okay. Surprisingly, the phone excels in low-light conditions and takes decent night shots. The 8MP front-facing camera is nothing great but should be okay in taking decent self-portraits.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 review: The verdict

It’s hard to find fault within the ZenFone Max M2. It may not look too different from the previous model, but it is so much better in many ways – a better display, dual rear cameras, an improved processor and much more. If you’re looking to find a phone in the sub-Rs 10,000 price bracket, Asus ZenFone Max M2 can be considered as your next smartphone.