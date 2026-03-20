I spent days with the new Asus ZenBook S16. Here’s what I think about the premium notebook

I feel that we’ve reached a point where upgrading our devices needs a solid, logical reason. Today, no gadget can be bought just for the sake of it, even though EMIs have made purchases easier. Take laptops, for example. With remote work no longer as widespread as during the pandemic, and a global memory shortage driving prices up, buying a new laptop has become a more considered decision. At the same time, artificial intelligence is shaping choices, sometimes guiding us toward an upgrade, other times convincing us to wait.

I kept all of these points in mind while reviewing the new Asus ZenBook S16, which has been my main laptop for the past few days. It’s a premium ultraportable Windows notebook powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 465 processor, featuring a refreshed design and a 16-inch OLED panel. While the ZenBook S16 appears to be an iterative upgrade, my testing revealed a surprising improvement within this very familiar shell.

Here is my review.

What: Asus ZenBook S16 | Price: Rs 1,69,990

Lighter chassis for a 16-inch notebook (and that keyboard…)

The ZenBook S16 has an unconventional look while still retaining a traditional laptop form factor. This is due to the use of what Asus calls “Ceraluminum”, a finish that blends ceramic and aluminum which not only creates a distinct appearance but also adds durability for a laptop of this size. My loaned unit came in Scandinavian White, and honestly, the finish looks vastly different from what you get on a MacBook Air.

The notebook still comes with all the essential ports: a pair of Thunderbolt 4–capable USB-C ports, a USB-A port, HDMI, a headphone jack, and even a full-size SD card reader. (Image: The Indian Express/Anuj Bhatia) The notebook still comes with all the essential ports: a pair of Thunderbolt 4–capable USB-C ports, a USB-A port, HDMI, a headphone jack, and even a full-size SD card reader. (Image: The Indian Express/Anuj Bhatia)

The notebook is pleasantly slim, and the 16-inch laptop weighs just 1.5 kg.

Though it’s not light enough to be classified as an ultraportable, it’s very light for a 16-inch notebook. What is slightly different in the design, however, is that Asus has ditched the etched lines on the lid and replaced them with simple “Asus Zenbook” lettering in the middle.

Whether you want to throw it in a backpack or take it to work, the laptop is easy to travel with. The charger is compact and ideal for carrying, but I liked how Asus previously shipped a mini charger that was even more portable and smaller in size.

The good thing about the ZenBook S16 is that Asus hasn’t trimmed the port selection, which is often the case with high-end, mainline flagship notebooks these days. Thankfully, the notebook still comes with all the essential ports: a pair of Thunderbolt 4–capable USB-C ports, a USB-A port, HDMI, a headphone jack, and even a full-size SD card reader. It makes me happy to see an SD card reader on a modern-day notebook that isn’t marketed as a creator laptop.

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While reviewing the ZenBook S16, I noticed that you can reliably open it one-handed – every time. Sure, this might not matter to most people, but I thought I should share this small micro-detail about the notebook.

The trackpad and keyboard are among the best on the market. The keys provide a clicky, snappy, and tactile experience, making them great for typing, something I can personally vouch for. Meanwhile, the trackpad is huge and feels very smooth and responsive.

OLED display is fantastic

Honestly, before reviewing the ZenBook S16, I never felt the need for an OLED display on a notebook. It seemed like a luxury reserved for high-end TVs. Now, I feel an OLED display should be standard on every premium notebook.

I am seeing visuals that look the best I have ever experienced. Everything looks great on the display, including nature scenes, and everyday skin tones are particularly fantastic. I streamed Netflix’s The Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, and the series looked realistic on the ZenBook S16’s 16-inch OLED screen, which has a 3K resolution and even supports a 120Hz high refresh rate.

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The ZenBook S16’s 16-inch OLED screen, which has a 3K resolution and even supports a 120Hz high refresh rate. (Image: The The ZenBook S16’s 16-inch OLED screen, which has a 3K resolution and even supports a 120Hz high refresh rate. (Image: The Indian Express / Anuj Bhatia)

The display is also great for editing photos and videos, as well as for reading e-newspaper editions. On top of that, it’s a touchscreen display, though that’s a different matter since the ZenBook S16 isn’t a convertible notebook. Apple’s MacBooks still don’t support a touchscreen, nor do they offer an OLED display.

There’s not much to say about the ZenBook S16’s onboard audio system. You will find two downward-firing speakers, and I can’t say that I was either surprised or disappointed by them. They are good, but not on par with the speakers on a MacBook Pro.

The performance most people actually need

One of the biggest upgrades on the new ZenBook S16 (32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD) is the processor powering the notebook. My review unit came with AMD’s new Ryzen AI 9 465 chip, which is one of the higher-end models in the new “Gorgon Point” generation of AMD’s mobile processors. The Ryzen AI 9 465 chip has ten cores and 20 threads, split between four full-fat Zen 5 cores and six more efficient Zen 5c cores.

It’s essentially a mid-generation refresh of last year’s impressive Strix Point APUs, with improvements such as higher boost clocks and faster supported memory. It delivered snappy performance throughout my work and play, effortlessly juggling dozens of browser tabs (including YouTube videos), WhatsApp web, and other productivity apps.

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One of the biggest upgrades on the new ZenBook S16 (32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD) is the processor powering the notebook. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) One of the biggest upgrades on the new ZenBook S16 (32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD) is the processor powering the notebook. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

Speaking of GPUs, AMD hasn’t drastically improved the integrated graphics; this chip comes with the same Radeon 880M iGPU as its predecessor. So yes, gaming is possible on the ZenBook S16. I could run AAA games at 1080p, but this is not a gaming machine. Keep that in mind.

Also Read | ASUS Vivobook S16 OLED review: Solid performance in a sleek design

I would also like to highlight that the ZenBook S16 is an AI PC. The chip inside the notebook has an NPU, a subsection of the processor that handles AI tasks, many of which you may not realise, such as blurring the webcam background or live video transcription. If you are getting an AI-branded PC with an NPU, I would encourage you to try AI apps and run free-to-use models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-OSS models, which are available to download and use locally on your own system.

Reliable battery life … but not the best on the market

My sample unit lasted approximately 10 hours and 12 minutes with an 83 Whr battery. It’s got good battery life, almost capable of lasting a full working day, but it’s still not the best. Apple’s MacBook Air, for example, consistently lasts longer, averaging over 15 hours on a single charge.

Asus ZenBook 16 lasted approximately 10 hours and 12 minutes with an 83 Whr battery. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) Asus ZenBook 16 lasted approximately 10 hours and 12 minutes with an 83 Whr battery. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

I was quite surprised that this version has a larger battery cell (compared to the 78 Whr cell in the previous ZenBook S16), so, technically, the battery life should be longer, but it isn’t.

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So, should you buy the Asus ZenBook S16 (2026)?

The 16-inch Asus ZenBook S16 looks different, has a stunning OLED display (it’s a touchscreen too), features a fairly capable new AMD processor, and comes with an excellent keyboard. These qualities make the ZenBook S16 one of the top mainline premium Windows notebooks on the market.

However, as a consumer, you should also be aware that it is a marginal upgrade over the ZenBook S16 I reviewed in 2024. Modest year-over-year upgrades to laptops, much like smartphones, are a reality, and we should accept that by now.

If you are in the market for a new laptop and have a higher budget earmarked for a Windows machine, you can certainly consider the new ZenBook S16. But don’t ignore the competition from other brands, which also offer very capable laptops. You could also consider the previous-generation ZenBook S16 (2024), which is selling for less.