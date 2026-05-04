Asus ZenBook Duo (2026) review: This Rs 3 lakh dual-screen laptop finally moves beyond the ‘experimental’ phase

I vividly remember attending Computex in Taipei years ago when Asus first showed a dual-screen laptop. It was experimental in every sense, but also heavy, bulky, and lacking the battery life to convince me to buy one. Although I liked the concept, the purpose of the dual-screen design wasn’t clear.

Asus, however, stuck with the idea, refining it with each generation, and the latest iteration feels polished and elevates the dual-screen laptop concept. The latest Zenbook Duo features slimmer bezels for a more seamless display, a keyboard that magnetically attaches to the bottom screen, strong performance powered by Intel’s latest ‘Panther Lake’ processor, and a much lighter build that makes it suitable for travel, even on long flights.

The fact is that the ZenBook Duo runs a full Windows operating system and, with its traditional laptop form factor combined with two screens, is a powerhouse. There is no alternative to the ZenBook Duo on the market, which makes it very unique. I spent a few days with the Duo, and here is my review.

What: Asus ZenBook Duo | Price: Rs 2,99,990

Smaller size is a welcome move

I would be lying if I said I didn’t find previous versions of the ZenBook Duo practical, especially since I rarely carried them on my work trips. I spend more time travelling throughout the year than I do at my office or home. There’s no point recommending a notebook if I struggle to carry it in a backpack. That, however, changed with the new ZenBook Duo.

There’s no flex in the lid, and it feels smooth and premium in your hands. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) There’s no flex in the lid, and it feels smooth and premium in your hands. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

With the latest ZenBook Duo, Asus has reduced the weight and thickness to the point where I can easily travel with it. That said, the ZenBook Duo is over 0.91 inches thick and weighs 1.65 kg, which may make it seem thicker and heavier than other notebooks. However, when you consider that it includes two displays and a keyboard, it is actually impressive. I am impressed by how Asus has managed to fit it into such a slim package.

Since I am on the go and can get on and off Uber or the Delhi Metro, I need to be able to easily carry this one-handed. Not that I always do, but I want to. I can do with this a MacBook Neo, and it was hard with the last generations of ZenBook Duo. Here it seems to be Okay.

The ZenBook Duo feels solidly built, with Asus using a new “Ceraluminum” finish that gives the laptop a more ceramic-like texture, making it feel less like a typical metal device and more refined in the hand. I love the touch and feel of the ZenBook Duo; it is very different from holding a MacBook Air or Pro, which feels colder.

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When you open the lid of the notebook for the first time, it looks like any other 14-inch laptop, with a gorgeous OLED screen and a keyboard. But things change when you lift the keyboard. The keyboard is detachable and attaches via magnets housed in the bottom screen’s bezels; it charges via a set of pins at the base of the laptop.

At times, Windows doesn’t fully understand the dual-touchscreen system, and I blame Microsoft. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) At times, Windows doesn’t fully understand the dual-touchscreen system, and I blame Microsoft. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The keyboard does have a small amount of flex when you apply enough pressure on either side, which can cause it to shift slightly from side to side. That said, the magnets are strong enough that you shouldn’t have any issues while typing. It’s no wonder the ZenBook Duo’s main USP is the secondary screen, which is revealed when the keyboard is removed, exposing the second display.

Different ways of using dual screens

Using the ZenBook Duo’s two screens does not require a PhD, and you don’t have to be a tech nerd to understand how they work. During my testing, I tried every possible way to use the ZenBook Duo, honestly.

Perhaps the most common way to use the ZenBook Duo is like a regular laptop, with the keyboard attached to the secondary display. I used it that way about 60 to 70 per cent of the time, and that’s a fact. It’s better described as a single-screen configuration in this mode. The other way I used the ZenBook Duo was when I needed a multi-screen setup, so I opened the built-in kickstand, which allowed me to use the laptop in a whole new way.

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Multitaskers, creators, developers, and power users who work with multiple windows open will definitely like the ZenBook Duo. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Multitaskers, creators, developers, and power users who work with multiple windows open will definitely like the ZenBook Duo. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The ZenBook Duo’s hinge and kickstand feel solid, and when extended, they support a stacked dual-screen setup with the screens aligned horizontally. A built-in kickstand props the device up to about 90 degrees, and Windows 11 automatically detects the layout, making it easy to move apps between displays.

Frankly, once you get the hang of it and become a bit comfortable, there’s nothing better than using two screens at the same time. Of course, you also need a nicer table for a setup like this. I found this setup really comforting.

I was impressed by how the multi-screen setup works. You can browse the web on one display and watch YouTube or use WhatsApp on the secondary display. During earnings season, which is currently going on, a multi-screen setup is a godsend. I opened a Google Doc on one screen to write a copy and an earnings release on the other. Not only do two screens help you stay focused, but they also improve concentration, especially when you are working with numbers. It’s a win for productivity in my opinion. I don’t know if you are aware, but I can also stretch a browser window across two screens.

As I observed during my testing, the kickstand design works best in a centred horizontal setup. Although the ZenBook Duo can also be used in a vertical or “book-style” orientation, which is useful for coding, that configuration feels less stable.

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Speaking of the screens, both are 14 inches, support a 2880×1800 (3K) resolution, are OLED panels, support touch, and offer a 48–144Hz refresh rate via VRR (variable refresh rate). They are extremely bright, and the colours really pop. They handle bright sunlight fairly well, and I haven’t had any brightness issues during indoor use, although the screens can be a bit glossy.

Having one app open on one screen and one or two on the other also worked really well, such as Photoshop on the bottom screen and my Chrome and Slack on the top screen. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Having one app open on one screen and one or two on the other also worked really well, such as Photoshop on the bottom screen and my Chrome and Slack on the top screen. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The ZenBook Duo comes with an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and a headphone jack. The keyboard also has a separate USB-C port for charging when it’s not attached to the laptop. The device features a six-speaker system, including two tweeters and four woofers. Although the speakers deliver clear sound, I found it to be a bit flat.

A word of caution: do not use the ZenBook Duo as a giant eBook reader. Of course, you can, but only if you are okay with holding a weighted e-reader. To do so, you need good muscles.

I would also like to highlight the keyboard, and while it aligns perfectly with the setup, you do get limited key travel. However, typing remains comfortable. The trackpad’s built-in gesture controls feel a bit off to me.

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Intel’s comeback with the Panther Lake series

The more I review notebooks powered by Intel’s Panther Lake series, the more the processor impresses me. For this review, Asus loaned me a unit with an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. And even though it doesn’t have a discrete graphics chip, the integrated Intel Arc B390 is far more capable than I expected.

The ZenBook Duo offers excellent battery life and solid performance, but its fans can become noisy under heavy load. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The ZenBook Duo offers excellent battery life and solid performance, but its fans can become noisy under heavy load. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Everything screams speed. I am someone who gets anxious when a laptop slows down, especially when a deadline to file a story is near. And honestly, I can’t afford to have a slow laptop. The Intel chip is fast, whether I am switching between apps and tabs with ease, taking notes, writing copy, or doing research at midnight, the ZenBook Duo never misses a beat. What I am really impressed by, however, is the chip’s ability to handle AAA gaming, which is impressive for a laptop of this size. In Cyberpunk 2077, the laptop can reach up to 50 fps on the high settings preset at 1080p.

Battery life is another highlight of Panther Lake. On average, I was getting between 16 hours of battery life in single-screen mode and approximately 12 to 13 hours in dual-screen mode, with brightness set at 50 per cent and the refresh rate capped at 60Hz. For a laptop with dual screens designed for both productivity and gaming, this is impressive. However, Apple’s M-series chips still have an edge in battery life.

Observations

While Asus has nailed the hardware with the ZenBook Duo, I question Microsoft’s lack of enthusiasm for devices like this. We know Windows 11 inside and out, but I get the impression that Microsoft lacks interest in elevating the software experience on the ZenBook Duo and foldable laptops.

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The magnetic Bluetooth keyboard connects directly to a set of six pogo pins and sitting securely in place. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The magnetic Bluetooth keyboard connects directly to a set of six pogo pins and sitting securely in place. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The typing experience with the touch keyboard still hasn’t improved. The way Windows 11’s aggressive window snapping can make it harder to freely resize and position apps, especially on devices like the ZenBook Duo, where flexible multitasking should shine.

So, should you buy the ZenBook Duo?

With the ZenBook Duo, Asus has made a better dual-screen laptop. I remember previous versions, where the second display was cut in half and placed above the keyboard deck. I was never a fan, but on the newer ZenBook Duo, I find the secondary display has a purpose and is useful for creative work and media professionals.

Sure, it is very expensive at almost Rs 300,000, and I am not sure I can recommend it to the average user. But if you are a creative professional looking for a dual-screen laptop, focused on productivity, and money is not an issue, there is a notebook just for you – just consider its flaws and merits before you get one.