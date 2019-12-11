Asus Zenbook 14 UM431 review: A performance beast, but size does limit it

Asus Zenbook 14 UM431 review: Overall, the laptop does look quite appealing. But how does it perform in real life? Let’s find out. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Asus Zenbook 14 UM431 review: Overall, the laptop does look quite appealing. But how does it perform in real life? Let’s find out. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Asus ZenBook 14 UM431 looks and feels quite similar to the ZenBook 13, which was launched earlier this year. Overall, the laptop looks familiar but fresh at the same time. AMD’s new Ryzen 5 chipset is what makes this differ from the ZenBook 13, which utilises the Intel chips. The laptop weighs in around 1.39 kgs, which makes it one of the lightest Ryzen powered laptops currently available in India. Overall, the laptop does look quite appealing. But how does it perform in real life? Let’s find out.

Asus Zenbook 14 UM431 review: Build

While buying a laptop, most people try to find one that will last them at least for three years at a stretch. If you are looking for a slim and sturdy laptop, the ZenBook 14 is quite a nice option to look at and is quite slim and sturdy. The display does not bend or flex till you apply a lot of pressure.

Asus Zenbook 14 UM431 review: Display and audio

The ZenBook 14, just like its name sports a 14-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It has a 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut and features 178-degrees of maximum viewing angles. This was my main work laptop for the past two weeks.

The colours do pop and the display is quite bright. I was able to use the laptop in any situation without putting any strain on my eyes, thus ensuring a pleasurable experience. The colour output looked quite natural, with just a tad oversaturation. While using the device directly under the winter sun, I found that the matte coating could keep the glare out, which I feel is quite a good feature.

But audio is one department where I felt, the laptop lacks that punch, and it could be louder. The sound from the ZenBook 14 is on the quieter side, when compared to my MacBook Air. Still it is quite clear and balanced, thanks to the top-firing Harman Kardon speakers. The speakers while playing music or watching videos provide ample sound separation, making you understand every single word of that fast-paced rap song that you have been singing incorrectly for a long time.

Asus Zenbook 14 UM431 review: Keyboard and touchpad

Getting used to the ZenBook 14’s keyboard was a challenge for me. The ZenBook 14’s keyboard is too cramped for me. It also has only three stage keyboard backlighting, which at times was too much light and other times was not enough. Another gripe that I have with the keyboard is that the power button is integrated next to the delete button and over the backspace, which caused a lot of accidental turn-offs for me.

The key travel is quite decent, which I do appreciate. The keyboard also has a good amount of resistance, which provides you with feedback while typing. Coming to the touchpad, Asus has used a precision unit, which offers quite a smooth experience. This I can say is one of the smoothest touchpad’s I have gotten to see in a Windows machine. On the touchpad rests a small square fingerprint scanner on the top right corner. It works well, accurately, and is able to open up the machine quite swiftly with Windows Hello integration.

Asus Zenbook 14 UM431 review: Performance

The new Asus ZenBook 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core processor paired with the Radeon Vega 8 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with a 512GB PCIe NVMe solid-state drive. If you want to get better performance, I recommend that you upgrade the RAM to 16GB by adding an addition 8GB RAM stick. However, for normal tasks, the laptop should work perfectly fine with 8GB of RAM.

During everyday usage, the device performed in a similar fashion as I would have expected a Ryzen 5 3000 series laptop to perform. Multi-tasking was a breeze, even on multiple virtual desktops, which usually causes a few laptops to stutter a bit.

Even when switching between multiple windows, tabs and virtual desktops, I did not get to see major stuttering or lag in the animation. I did get minor stutters when I was pushing the laptop to the limits.

The Ruzen 5 3000 U series processors for laptops are not suited for extreme gaming, however, they do allow you to play games smoothly. To test out the gaming capabilities of the Asus ZenBook 14, I tried playing FIFA 19, CS:GO, PUBG, NFS World and more on the machine and I have to say it managed to play all the games in best graphics for some time, after which the CPU thermal throttled and the games started stuttering. In medium settings, I did see much improvement.

This performance loss according to me was due to the fact that the CPU started to thermal throttle due, to the increase in the overall temperature of the laptop. While gaming, I found the laptop getting quite hot to the touch and it did take some time to cool off even if turned off. Overall, the laptop is quite decent if you want to perform usual tasks, however, is not one to be bought if you want to game on it.

Asus Zenbook 14 UM431 review: Battery

The ZenBook 14 is backed by a 47Wh dual-cell lithium-ion polymer battery, which the company claims that it provides the customers with up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. During my daily routine, the laptop was provide approximately six hours of battery life per charge.

While gaming, the laptop’s battery performance did go down, providing around two to three hours of gameplay on a single charge. I recommend that you stay plugged in while playing games on the ZenBook 14. I was able to charge the laptop fully from zero to 100 within two hours.

Asus Zenbook 14 UM431 review: Verdict

At Rs 59,990, the Asus ZenBook 14 is a decent offering and is able to compete with a lot of slim and light offerings currently in the market including the MacBook Air and the Lenovo Ideapad S540, both of which are good thin and light laptops. It is quite a good laptop and might have been able to take the all-rounder tag if it wasn’t for a few quirks.

If you are in the market for a thin and light laptop, the Asus ZenBook 14 UM431 is quite a good option, however, if you are looking it to help you game, I would recommend that you try and find another option, with better cooling capabilities and a more airy design.

