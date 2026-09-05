ASUS Wireless Mouse MD105 review: An ergonomic mouse for everyday productivity

When it comes to a computer mouse, I don’t really think you need to have an assortment of features to be useful. My everyday work involves writing, browsing the web, working on documents and switching between applications, and for this I feel reliability and comfort matter more than an extensive list of specifications. The ASUS Wireless Mouse MD105 is relatively straightforward and offers a practical set of features in a compact form.

I have been using the MD105 for nearly two weeks, and the experience has been satisfying. It is essentially an ergonomic wireless mouse that comes with 110 x 72 x 43mm dimensions and weighs 66 grams without the battery. It is remarkably lightweight and handy. The design features a thumb rest, and this adds to the comfort factor during periods of extended use. This is the first time I am working on a mouse of this shape, and I feel it is more suited to users who lean towards a conventional ergonomic mouse instead of the flat and compact travel mice.