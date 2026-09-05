ASUS Wireless Mouse MD105 review: An ergonomic mouse for everyday productivity

The ASUS Wireless Mouse MD105 is a simple wireless mouse designed for everyday productivity, with an ergonomic design, quiet clicks and dual connectivity.

Rating: 4 out of 5
Rs. 3499
Written by: Bijin Jose
4 min readNew DelhiSep 5, 2026 12:43 PM IST
The ASUS Wireless Mouse MD105 features an ergonomic design with a built-in thumb rest for comfortable everyday use. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)The ASUS Wireless Mouse MD105 features an ergonomic design with a built-in thumb rest for comfortable everyday use. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
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When it comes to a computer mouse, I don’t really think you need to have an assortment of features to be useful. My everyday work involves writing, browsing the web, working on documents and switching between applications, and for this I feel reliability and comfort matter more than an extensive list of specifications. The ASUS Wireless Mouse MD105 is relatively straightforward and offers a practical set of features in a compact form.

I have been using the MD105 for nearly two weeks, and the experience has been satisfying. It is essentially an ergonomic wireless mouse that comes with 110 x 72 x 43mm dimensions and weighs 66 grams without the battery. It is remarkably lightweight and handy. The design features a thumb rest, and this adds to the comfort factor during periods of extended use. This is the first time I am working on a mouse of this shape, and I feel it is more suited to users who lean towards a conventional ergonomic mouse instead of the flat and compact travel mice.

A major highlight of MD105 is its connectivity. The device supports both 2.4GHz wireless connectivity via the included USB dongle and Bluetooth. Now, this ensures that users get flexibility depending on the device being used. The design also features a small compartment for the USB dongle adjacent to the batteries underneath the mouse. I found this to be practical, as I am prone to losing the USB dongle. The company claims that the mouse can connect up to three devices, and this can be useful for someone who frequently shuffles between a laptop, desktop or another compatible device. The wireless range of this mouse is up to 10 metres.

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During everyday use, the mouse is simple and hassle-free to operate. I was relieved to note that there was no need for an elaborate setup process. Moreover, the dual-mode connectivity meant I could shift between my MacBook Air and Dell laptops without any fuss. When it comes to sensitivity levels, the optical sensor comes with 1,200, 1,600, and 2,400 DPI. They offer enough flexibility for general productivity, web browsing and working across different sizes of screens. Another major highlight is that the MD105 comes with quieter operation, which is useful if you are working in a library or a shared workspace. The mouse also features two additional side buttons, giving users some extra control without making the design complicated.

When it comes to power, the mouse is powered by a single AA battery, which is included in the box. While there is no fixed battery life mentioned, it will vary depending on individual use. The MD105 is positioned as a productivity mouse and not a gaming accessory, so gamers are advised to look elsewhere. Also, this design may not work for those seeking an extremely compact mouse.

However, for its intended purpose, the ASUS Wireless Mouse MD105 is fairly simple. It brings together an ergonomic design, quieter operation, adjustable sensitivity, and both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity without making anything complicated for daily users. Overall, the MD105 works best as a general-purpose wireless mouse, especially for those who are looking for productivity accessories to enhance their work.

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Bijin Jose
Bijin Jose
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Bijin Jose serves as an Assistant Editor at Indian Express Online in New Delhi. A seasoned technology journalist with a diverse portfolio, he brings over a decade of experience in the media industry to his coverage of the evolving digital landscape and emerging technologies. Experience & Career Bijin commenced his journalistic journey in 2013 as a citizen journalist with The Times of India. His career trajectory includes significant tenures at prestigious media organizations including India Today Digital and The Economic Times. This diverse professional background, ranging from legacy print institutions to dynamic digital platforms, culminated in his current leadership role at The Indian Express, where he helps shape the publication's technology narrative. Expertise & Focus Areas Bijin has transitioned from general reporting to a specialized focus on the intersection of technology and humanity. His key areas of expertise include: Artificial Intelligence: deeply tracking developments in AI, providing nuanced perspectives on its ethical,industrial, and societal implications. Tech Commentary: moving beyond product specifications to analyze how technology reshapes daily life. Diverse Reporting Foundation: draws upon a robust background in crime reporting and cultural features to bring a human-centric approach to technical storytelling. Authoritativeness & Trust Bijin’s editorial voice is informed by a strong academic foundation, holding a Bachelor of Arts in English from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, and a Master of Arts in English Literature. This literary background enables him to deconstruct complex technical jargon into accessible, compelling narratives. His steady progression through India’s top newsrooms underscores his reputation for editorial rigor and reliable journalism. Find all stories by Bijin Jose here ... Read More

 

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