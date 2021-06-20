Asus MW203 silent mouse review: All bells and whistles, without the sound

A mouse is usually associated with its clicky sound and feel. However, that can soon get distracting for some people, and if your work involves a lot of clicking, co-workers may feel like pulling their hair out at times. That’s where silent mice, like the Asus Mouse MW203, that we’re reviewing today come in.

The Asus Mouse MW203 is a wireless silent mouse that barely makes any noise and comes with features like a compact size, rubber grips on the side, back and forward buttons and a three-way DPI switch. But does that make this a good product? More importantly, who should get this feature-packed input device? Read on to find out.

Asus Mouse MW203: What’s good?

Design

The Asus Mouse MW203 does quite a few things right, one of which is ergonomics, its gaming mouse-like asymmetrical design makes it very comfortable to hold; enough to make you want to not go back to symmetrical designs again. There is a big rubber grip on the left side that makes the thumb-grip even better. It also looks great with a classic sleek design that’s again, not too loud in any manner.

The Asus MW203 features a great design, complete with a rubber side grip and an asymmetrical design.(Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak) The Asus MW203 features a great design, complete with a rubber side grip and an asymmetrical design.(Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

That clubbed with the large sliding pads on the bottom ensures that users have good, smooth control over the mouse’s movement, making this a great tool for work, especially precision-requiring work like drawing fine lines for instance. The quick back and forward keys help with productivity too, and if you’re new to the extra-sided buttons, the learning curve isn’t too steep either. The mouse is also light at 96 grams.

Features

The mouse has a three-way DPI (dots per linear inch) switch that rotates between 1000, 1600 and 2400 DPI. This lets you essentially control the sensitivity of the mouse, which you may need to change to make work easier.

The 1000DPI setting will give you low sensitivity, allowing you to move the mouse more and get reduced, but highly accurate feedback on the screen. The 2400 DPI setting on the other hand is a high sensitivity setting that will allow the pointer to fly across the screen with minimum hand movement. The 1600 DPI setting in the middle is a good balance between sensitivity and precision and is great for general use.

However, the highlight of the mouse is its silent buttons that barely make a sound when pressed. This includes both the left and right-click buttons, the forward and backward buttons on the left edge, the DPI switch button and even the scroll-wheel button. The buttons do not feel as tactile as a good regular mouse, but are by no means soft or mushy, and do send back decent feedback on clicks.

The buttons are so silent, using the device almost feels a little weird if you’re coming from a regular clicky mouse. The mouse is silent enough to not alert someone in the same room or the next cubicle. In fact, the user will likely be the only person to figure out a click has registered because of the feedback. This makes the mouse ideal in scenarios where you may need some quiet, like a library.

Connectivity

The Asus Mouse MW203 comes with three connecting modes, including 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 3.0 and Bluetooth 5.0 modes. This allows the device to connect to multiple devices, and switching is done via a single button on the bottom. This allows you to quickly switch between multiple devices.

The mouse features its connection switching button and the power switch on the bottom. (Image Source: The mouse features its connection switching button and the power switch on the bottom. (Image Source: The Indian Express / Chetan Nayak)

The feature could come in handy if you use multiple machines like a laptop and a desktop together, and want to use a single input device, although the connection switch itself could have been placed better, as it is on the bottom requires you to pick up the mouse and press the tiny button every time you want to switch. That said, the connectivity itself was smooth and latency-free. We faced no issues using the mouse wirelessly throughout our testing.

Asus Mouse MW203: What’s not good?

The Asus Mouse MW203 doesn’t get a lot wrong, but the fact that it features an asymmetrical design also means that it can’t be used by left-handed people. This is also not ideal if you have multiple people using a machine, including left-handed people.

Also, the overall dimensions of the mouse are fairly small in order to maintain its compact size. While this makes it great for people with small to medium hands, if you have larger palms, longer fingers or both, the mouse might be slightly uncomfortable to use and finger positioning could feel a little cramped, especially if you are coming from using other larger mice.

Verdict: Is the Asus Mouse MW203 for you?

The Asus Mouse MW203 is a feature-packed mouse and that clubbed with its silent demeanour, make it an ideal work mouse for the home and the office. A comfortable hold, extra buttons and DPI settings make this ideal for creators who want a precise input tool. Multi-device support is icing on the cake. If those are features that you need or think could help out with any of your use-cases, the Asus Mouse MW203 is a solid option to consider.