Asus ExpertBook Ultra review: Thin, light, and surprisingly powerful

What makes a quintessential work laptop? Many would say performance, some would say portability, while others would say enduring battery performance. Over the years, I have worked on many laptops, bulky and compact, and I feel that while perfection is elusive, it is often a fine mix of performance and compactness.

Earlier this year, Asus came out with its lineup of business laptops, featuring an assortment of models with amenities aimed at working professionals. I got the Asus ExpertBook Ultra (B9406CAA), a laptop designed for business leaders on the go. Even though I have worked on Windows laptops, I switched over to a MacBook Air M4 mainly because of the ease it offers.

Ever since I moved to the Apple ecosystem, other laptops have felt underwhelming to me. However, that changed the moment I got onto the Asus ExpertBook Ultra. These are not empty claims, as I have been using it as my work laptop for the past few weeks. Yes, I shifted my entire daily operation from MacBook Air to Asus ExpertBook Ultra. I have been using this super-slim wonder for writing, editing, attending meetings, creating reports, journaling, etc.

In this review, I will share my experience with the Asus Expertbook Ultra, highlighting what I liked the most and what needs improvement.

First impressions

Is this the lightest laptop ever? At 1.09 kg, this is the lightest device I have ever worked on. Until now, I was a firm believer that the MacBook Air was the lightest. My M4 weighs 1.24 kg, and compared to it, the Asus ExpertBook Ultra feels like a ball of cloud. The laptop arrived in stylish pitch-black packaging, with the usual literature. The Asus ExpertBook Ultra comes in two shades – Morn Grey and Jet Fog, and for this review, I got the former. The Morn Grey finish looks clean and professional without drawing too much attention, and the understated design works in its favour.

Weighing close to 1kg, the ExpertBook Ultra is among the lightest premium business laptops I have worked on. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Weighing close to 1kg, the ExpertBook Ultra is among the lightest premium business laptops I have worked on. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Asus boasts of a design inspired by the precision of aviation-grade engineering, and the ExpertBook Ultra indeed looks sturdy, assuring a carefree experience. For business leaders whose calendars are packed with back-to-back meetings, presentations, and frequent travel, the Asus ExpertBook Ultra can be a reliable work machine. It features a 9H nano-ceramic finish that not only offers a professional aesthetic but also ensures no smudges from daily handling. While most premium laptops out there may still attract fingerprints, the ExpertBook stays pristine throughout the day.

Portability, keyboard, and display

Due to its lightweight nature, carrying the Asus ExpertBook Ultra around in a backpack or messenger bag was easy, which made a big difference as my work entails travel. It is around 10.9mm thin, but the magnesium-alloy chassis is sturdy and enduring in all-weather conditions. There is very little flex around the keyboard deck, and the hinge feels solid without being stiff.

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On the other hand, the keyboard turned out to be excellent for typing. The coating on the keys offers a soft texture that feels very comfortable during extended writing sessions. Besides, the 1.5mm key travel endows the keys with enough depth without feeling mushy. The backlighting is decent, and with its practical layout, typing feels quiet enough for shared office spaces.

Another highlight is the large haptic touchpad, which feels smooth and well-tuned. Unlike older haptic mechanisms that felt artificial, this one feels natural after a short adjustment period. Though some users may still prefer physical click mechanisms, the implementation here is among the better ones available on Windows laptops.

The keyboard offers a comfortable typing experience with deep key travel and a clean, minimalist layout. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The keyboard offers a comfortable typing experience with deep key travel and a clean, minimalist layout. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Perhaps the most alluring aspect of the Asus ExpertBook Ultra is its display. The device features a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED panel, which is excellent for both work and entertainment. The colours on the panel look vivid with deep blacks and brightness levels strong enough for outdoor use or near windows.

I am particularly impressed by the matte finish; this is a departure from the usual glossy OLED panels that reflect almost everything around you. The panel cuts glare quite significantly without making the screen look dull in any way. The text looks sharp, and long writing or editing sessions feel easier on the eyes.

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The matte 3K OLED display significantly cuts glare, making the laptop easier to use in brightly lit environments. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The matte 3K OLED display significantly cuts glare, making the laptop easier to use in brightly lit environments. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Besides, the high refresh rate also makes the entire interface feel smooth, be it scrolling through Substack essays, editing pictures, or multitasking between apps. The standout combination of OLED quality with matte coating deserves applause, as you rarely come across such useful innovation.

A powerful work machine

The one thing that kept me hooked on the Asus ExpertBook Ultra is its performance, which genuinely feels premium. The laptop powered through dozens of Chrome tabs, video calls, documents, apps, and light image editing without any sign of slowing down. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 processor, paired with fast LPDDR5X memory and a capable integrated Intel Arc graphics. The thermal system is also worthy of mention, as thin laptops often become noisy or throttle under pressure. However, the ExpertBook Ultra manages heat efficiently. Even with multiple apps and heavier workloads, the chassis stayed relatively cool, and I could barely hear any fan noise.

While Asus claims the laptop can sustain up to 50W in turbo mode using its ExpertCool Pro cooling system, in real-world use, it consistently felt responsive and stable. The fans do get noticeable in the performance mode, especially during demanding tasks, but it is not in any way distracting. Most users will probably stick to balanced mode anyway, where the laptop remains quiet and efficient.

When it comes to audio experience, the quality is surprisingly good for such a slim device. Besides, the six-speaker setup delivers clear vocals and fuller sound than expected. Watching movies and listening to music is an enjoyable experience, and video calls sound neat. It features AI noise-cancelling microphones that work well during meetings, especially in noisy environments. On the practical side, users get USB-A ports, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and a headphone jack in a very slim chassis. For business users, this seems like a thoughtful design aimed at improving daily convenience.

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Despite its slim profile, the ExpertBook Ultra includes practical ports like USB-A, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and a headphone jack. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Despite its slim profile, the ExpertBook Ultra includes practical ports like USB-A, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and a headphone jack. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

The AI-focused features on the Asus ExpertBook Ultra feel more practical. I installed Ollama on the laptop to run local LLMs, and the experience was smooth overall. The laptop handled smaller and mid-sized AI models comfortably, with quick responses and stable performance. The dedicated NPU and efficient cooling system helped maintain consistent speeds without the laptop getting warm.

Another strong point is battery life. Asus claims up to 24 hours under certain conditions. When it came to regular office work involving browsing, writing, meetings, and media playback, the ExpertBook Ultra comfortably lasted through a full workday with charge remaining. Besides, fast charging support comes in handy, especially for those constantly travelling. I am amazed that even short charging session gave enough power for several hours of work.

Verdict

The Asus ExpertBook Ultra is not perfect, but its premium configuration places it in the league of some established premium business laptops. While the design is sleek and professional, some users may find it a bit conservative, but that’s a relatively minor concern. The device succeeds mainly because it focuses on practical everyday improvements. It feels like a laptop designed by people who understand how professionals actually work.

For executives, creators, consultants, or anyone constantly on the move, the Asus ExpertBook Ultra stands out as one of the most complete Windows business laptops available today.