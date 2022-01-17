Asus ExpertBook B1400 review: A lightweight business laptop

There was a time when business laptops were bulky, uninspiring, and cost a packet. The Asus ExpertBook B1400 changes that norms by being a laptop aimed at business users at a much accessible price point while keeping the weight under 1.5kg, for those on the go. It also ticks all the boxes on security and easy manageability, something expected from a business laptop. Here’s my review of the ExpertBook B1400.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 price in India: Rs 48,900 onwards (exclude GST)

Asus ExpertBook B1400 review: Design and aesthetics

The ExpertBook B1400 may not win any awards for being the world’s thinnest 14-inch business notebook (that award actually goes to the ExpertBook B9) but it’s refreshing to see how light this laptop is. It’s still thin and lightweight at 1.45kg, meaning I can comfortably work on my presentations from a nearby Starbucks. Asus used an aluminium alloy on the display lid and a solid plastic base to keep the notebook lightweight; plus, the MIL-STD-810G rating ensures that it can withstand pressure, shocks, drops, vibrations, altitudes, and extreme temperatures.

The Star Black colour of my review unit was appealing, a departure from the boring and uninspiring business notebooks. The display does not flex and can be folded back to 180 degrees. This is because of Asus’ ErgoLift hinge design. So when you open the lid of the laptop, the bottom edge pushes back against the table, making the keyboard more comfortable for typing.

The port selection is decent — a single USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Type C Gen 1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, a Kensington lock slot, a Thunderbolt 4 port that supports DisplayPort and power delivery alongside an HDMI output, a VGA port, and an SD card reader. Above the display, you will notice a webcam with a privacy shutter and Windows Hello support, and below the keyboard is a fingerprint reader. On the inside, the Asus has dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and a TPM 2.0 chip for security.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 review: Display and speakers

The ExpertBook B1400 has a 14-inch display, which offers full HD (1080p) resolution. It’s a non-touch, IPS panel with an anti-glare coating. The bezels are thin (Asus claims an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio). You won’t be blown away by the screen, but I found it acceptable for everyday work, which includes a little bit of photo editing, researching, and consuming media.

The display gets quite sharp and bright, but it would have been great to see a brighter panel in a 16:10 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the speakers are average. They are tinny and without bass, and the speakers don’t get very loud. They are only suitable for occasional media consumption.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 review: Keyboard and trackpad

The B1400’s keyboard is serviceable, but no match for keyboards seen on notebooks from Apple and Dell. While it offered reasonable travel, I was not too pleased with the keyboard. However, the level of satisfaction you get while typing is subjective in nature. The keyboard is fully backlit and has a spill-resistant design. The trackpad is medium-sized but offers smooth performance.

Asus also gives users the choice to activate the NumberPad by pressing a small icon in the top right corner of the touchpad, but that feature is optional. It’s a clever feature to have, especially for those who spend a lot of time working on MS Excel.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 review: Performance and battery

Asus is selling the ExpertBook B1400 in multiple configurations, and the model I reviewed came with a Core i5 11th gen processor (1135G7) with Intel’s Xe graphics. In addition, it also has 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD and 1TB SATA hard drive. The notebook performed as per expectations through my workday, Web pages loaded faster and I was able to run office applications as well as Google Docs without any issues. The ExpertBook is primarily designed for business users who expect certain reliability from a notebook. The Windows 11 notebook also features software utilities such as Control Center and Business Manager. While Asus’ Control Center is a centralised IT management suite capable of remote management, Business Manager lets you update the BIOS and software, and manage power consumption.

In my battery test, the ExpertBook B1400 with the Core i5 processor lasted between 6 and 7 hours on a single charge. This means the 42Whr battery will last a full workday, but again it depends on your usage of the notebook. But I must say the Apple MacBook M1 still has an edge over any Intel notebook both in terms of power efficiency and battery life.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 review: Should you buy it?

If you want a solid Windows-based business notebook but don’t have an astronomical high budget, I recommend getting the Asus ExpertBook B1400. The notebook is lightweight, has almost all the ports, comes equipped with a fingerprint reader and other security and IT management suite built-in. But it has battery life similar to most other laptops in the same price range.