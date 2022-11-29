Asus A3402 review: The all-in-one desktop for most people

I have two spare laptops lying around at home but my aging parents are averse to using either. At times, their inability to use a laptop becomes frustrating, especially when I am not around. After a lot of thought, I let them try the Asus A3402 AIO and, to my surprise, they actually started using the computer without me helping them. This small exercise, a successful one, made me seriously consider buying an all-in-one that can be used as a family computer but also for office work.

Asus A3402 AIO price in India: Rs 71,990

Design and aesthetics

One problem I have always faced with desktops in the past is that they are a bit too large for both my needs and the desk. But the Asus A3402 AIO doesn’t look like the traditional desktop I have grown up with. It’s sleek, thin and modern and it’s unlike the desktops I have used before. Because it’s an all-in-one PC, it fits a computer, a screen, a webcam, and speakers into a space-saving frame. No need to have a separate desktop tower, monitor and speakers.

The front of the computer dominates a 23.8-inch touchscreen display that appears like a giant smartphone screen sitting on a metal, L-shaped stand. The back of the system is a textured, white-plastic panel that looks very minimalistic. Like the iMac’s, the A3402’s stand doesn’t allow for height or swivel adjustment, only tilt. All ports are located on the back: an HDMI-in and an HDMI-out port, three USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen 1) ports, an Ethernet jack as well as a USB-C port. It’s good to see all the ports in one place. The other ports on the body of the computer are a 3.5 mm headphone jack and an additional USB Type-A port, both located on the bottom of the monitor. The location of the headphone jack is a little odd and initially, I thought the AIO lacked a headphone jack.

I have moved the computer around my house several times from setting up in the family room, then to my room, and back to the main hall, where it’s been stationed for a few days, serving as my primary computer. It’s surprisingly light and has a compact footprint, even my parents can move it on their own. More than a tool, the A3402 is a lifestyle accessory that easily blends into your living space.

Screen and speakers

At 23.8 inches, the screen size is somewhere between 21 and 27-inch. I always felt the 27-inch screen size was too large for my taste, while the 21-inch felt a bit too small for a consumer desktop. My parents struggle to read emails and e-paper on a laptop screen, but they found the 23.8-inch just the right size for web browsing and watching YouTube videos. The colours are vibrant, and everything looks crisper. The IPS FHD LCD screen is great, but if you have used an ultrawide monitor in the past, the screen may feel cramped.

It’s also nice to see the speaker output from a system as thin and light as this. The bass is underwhelming, but the music and movies sound great. The speakers can fill up the room with sound but I wish it could be louder.

Keyboard and mouse

Both the keyboard and mouse come inside the box, so you don’t need to buy them separately. The size of the keyboard is standard but feels great to use. The keys have ample push and they are a pleasure to press. The bundled mouse, meanwhile, is sleek and lightweight. It has a minimalist design that lets the mouse blend into an office environment. It’s just a clean and straightforward wireless mouse.

Performance

The A3402’s performance depends on what kind of user you are. I am not a power user nor are my parents and if I would want to consider a family computer, the A3402 fits the bill. Inside, the AIO is powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. From opening websites to running apps, day-to-day use was fast and fluid. I could edit and share documents in Google Docs, write and upload stories on the CMS, stream music and watch YouTube videos, the stuff most people need a computer for. Intel Core i5 processor doesn’t excel at video editing or high-end graphics work, but it’s more than good for web browsing, document editing, and light photo editing. But don’t expect to play AAA gaming on this machine.

Observations

The camera quality is average. My face looked dull and the colours were muted on the video calls. It’s still low-resolution and that’s a shame in 2022. One of the good things about AIOs is that they use standard wall chargers, just like a laptop. That makes moving the computer a little easier to move around our house as long as there is an outlet nearby. The other feature that I appreciate is an Ethernet port to get the fastest speeds possible.

Should you buy the Asus A3402 AIO?

The Asus A3402 all-in-one desktop computer is not replacing your laptop. Period. The best way to describe an AIO is a family computer that can be jointly used for work and entertainment. While Rs 71,900 may seem a lot to some people, investing in an all-in-one computer is worth it if you plan on keeping this desktop for a long time. I still see a lot of value in getting an all-in-one desktop computer if you have elderly people at home.