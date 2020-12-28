AQFit W14 smartwatch review: Packed with features, available at budget price

Fitness trackers and smartwatches have seen an increase in sales in 2020, including in India as more users have upgraded from simple fitness bands to fitness smartwatches. Many are using smartwatches to see if they are doing enough to stay healthy in the situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to drastic changes in lifestyles. Plus India has seen more affordable options in the smartwatch category this year. The latest is the AQFit smartwatch W14, which comes with an add-on feature — the blood oxygen monitor. I used the smartwatch for more than a week and here are my thoughts.

AQFit W14 review: What’s good and not so good?

The AQFIT W14 has a fairly simple design with a round dial and a hint of red on the side knob. It has a 1.33-inch HD IPS display with a 240×240 resolution. The display looks sharp indoors but struggled when I was out for walks in sunny conditions. I found swiping a bit slow while only because my eyes are accustomed to seeing the 120Hz refresh rate on my smartphone’s screen.

The build quality of the dial is sturdy as it has a zinc-magnesium body and a silicone strap that has a leather finish on the outside. The strap is something that did not impress me much as it will not be the go-to smartwatch for a person who works out in the gym. I didn’t find it comfortable wearing it to bed to monitor my sleep but the sleep tracking was pretty accurate.

AQFit W14 has a silicone strap with leather finish on the outside (Express Photo: Arun Rawal) AQFit W14 has a silicone strap with leather finish on the outside (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

It was easy to set up the match by just scanning the QR code. The watch is worth the price when I consider the features it offers. I was able to measure my blood oxygen levels which measured at 98 per cent, which should be 95 to 100 per cent at all times. However, it does not work like a 24/7 heart-rate monitor and the user has to initiate the process manually.

AQFit W14 can measure blood oxygen levels (Express Photo: Arun Rawal) AQFit W14 can measure blood oxygen levels (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

I could control the music playing on my phone remotely and the shutter can be used to take pictures or it can eliminate the need to set a timer to click group photos. There are 15 sports modes but I could only test out a couple. The step count was not the most accurate, but wasn’t far from it either. It has an IP68 rating, which I accidentally tested when I forgot to remove it before taking a shower.

The AQFit W14 comes equipped with three watch faces, but users can choose others via the YFit app. Users can also customise watch faces as per their liking. I didn’t feel the need to change as the default watch face looks good, especially the movement of the second needle.

It also has a ‘Breath’ exercise feature which comes in handy especially during long working hours. However, I was disappointed by the pattern of vibration while using the feature. It is annoying to say the least and doesn’t help in calming one down.

The smartwatch doesn’t freeze which typically says that it does the job. In the battery department, it has a 220 mAh battery which takes two hours to charge. The magnetic charger is also a nice touch considering the price of the watch. I didn’t feel the need to charge it before the ninth day of usage, which is as advertised by the company.

AQFit W14 comes with a magnetic charger (Express Photo: Arun Rawal) AQFit W14 comes with a magnetic charger (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

AQFit W14 review: Why you should buy it?

Overall, AQFit W14 is a smartwatch loaded with features, but lacks one aspect that is comfort which will not make it a favourite among fitness enthusiasts. But, it does every other job well and can be paired with formal wear as well which is something I am planning to do in the near future. Durability is also a positive for it. Basically, just put on a better strap and you are good to go as it costs just Rs 3,699.