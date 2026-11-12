Apple TV 4K (2026) review: Faster, smarter and now listens from across the room

After four years, Apple is back with a new Apple TV 4K, its compact media streaming device, which is slated to arrive on November 13. The refreshed Apple TV 4K is quicker and smarter, and it can hear you from across the room. It can also turn four HomePods into a proper home theatre surround system. I have been spending time with Apple TV 4K, exploring every aspect of it, and I feel it is a well-rounded upgrade that delivers on its promises.

The new Apple TV 4K is snappier. Perhaps the biggest change this time is the A19 chip with 8GB of RAM. Apple claims the CPU performance is up to 50 per cent faster and graphics performance up to twice as fast as on its predecessors. While these figures are based on Apple’s internal testing, I noticed the change in day-to-day use. Menus respond quickly, app-switching is smooth, and interface animations feel noticeably more fluid. The overall experience is responsive, with little noticeable delay when navigating between apps.

It comes with a dedicated AV1 decoder, another welcome addition. It is a video codec designed to deliver comparable picture quality at lower bitrates, potentially reducing bandwidth consumption when streaming supported content. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 further improve connectivity. The built-in Ethernet port and Thread support also make it a solid base for connecting home devices.

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As always, picture and sound remain key strengths. Streaming in 4K with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, effective upscaling of non-4K content, and Dolby Atmos support add considerable value to the device.

Siri AI and hands-free experience

The Apple TV 4K comes with a hands-free Siri AI experience. This is made possible by three far-field microphones that allow you to talk to the device from anywhere in the room without reaching for the remote. I found this to be especially handy when my hands were occupied or when the remote was not around. All I needed to do was say, “Hey Siri, show me the trending videos on YouTube right now.”

As a result, my interaction with the Apple TV increased significantly. Apple claims the audio is processed within the A19’s Secure Enclave, meaning apps, the operating system and Apple itself cannot access it.

The Apple TV 4K connects to your television, bringing streaming apps, personalised recommendations and Siri voice control to the big screen. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The Apple TV 4K connects to your television, bringing streaming apps, personalised recommendations and Siri voice control to the big screen. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Siri AI understands natural language far better than traditional voice search. If you feel like watching something different, simply ask for “sci-fi”, “top documentaries” or “best crime dramas”. The responses appear in a compact overlay without interrupting playback. If you have an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone, the device can draw on personal context, such as finding a specific show or a movie your friend recommended in a text.

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It is worth noting that Siri AI is available in beta in tvOS 27.2. It is English-first and requires an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad for setup. Since this feature is also coming to older Apple TV 4K models, the hands-free microphone experience is what sets this box apart.

Another standout exclusive feature is the four-HomePod surround sound. During a product showcase at Apple’s showroom in New York, I experienced the feature firsthand. Users can pair two front and two rear speakers, either HomePod Mini 2 or the second-generation HomePod. Each pair has to be a matching model, but you can mix models between front and rear.

The setup process is simple. Apple TV plays test audio so each speaker can work out its position in the room. From what I experienced at the showcase, the result is a convincing home-theatre experience with minimal fuss. The audio fills the room evenly across all four speakers, and is ideal for house parties and football match days.

The new remote

While the new remote looks similar to previous editions, it comes with significant upgrades. It now supports Find My and Precision Finding, the ability to play a sound, and Bluetooth 6 connectivity. This means there is no chance you will lose it between furniture.

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It needs to be noted that Precision Finding requires a recent iPhone—an iPhone 17 or later (excluding the iPhone 17e), an iPhone Air or an iPhone Duo. The remote controls both the TV and the receiver, and it is sold separately for use with older Apple TV models.

The redesigned remote makes navigation easier, while hands-free Siri lets you search for movies and shows using voice commands. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The redesigned remote makes navigation easier, while hands-free Siri lets you search for movies and shows using voice commands. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

With the new Apple TV 4K, I can confidently claim that tvOS remains one of the most refined living-room platforms. Siri recognises up to six voices, and with multiple profiles, each family member can keep their recommendations separate. The setup is fairly simple: bring an iPhone near the device, and you are set.

Continuity Camera allows for FaceTime on a big screen, SharePlay works across locations, Fitness+ displays Apple Watch metrics in real time, and the smart-home hub can show camera feeds and doorbell alerts without interrupting viewing. While some of these features do exist on older models, it feels more premium and responsive here.

Pricing: Where it stands

The Apple TV 4K 2026 edition comes in a single configuration and is priced accordingly. The 128GB Wi-Fi + Ethernet model is priced at Rs 39,900, capping a series of steep price increases over the past year.

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For context, in 2022, the third-generation Apple TV 4K with 128GB and Ethernet was priced at Rs 16,900, while the 64GB Wi-Fi version cost Rs 14,900. Fast forward to June 2026: Apple raised prices across Macs, iPads, HomePods and Apple TV products. The 64GB model rose to Rs 25,900 and the 128GB Ethernet version to Rs 31,900.

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Apple attributed the increases to higher memory costs driven by demand for AI data centres. Compared to the 2022 launch price of the same 128GB configuration, the price has increased by Rs 23,000 over four years.

However, there is some context in the buyer’s favour. Features such as Ethernet and Thread, once limited to the costlier 128GB model, are now standard, and the 128GB configuration is the only one on sale. You are also getting the powerful A19 chip, built-in microphones, and a remote that may never go missing.

Even so, this is still the biggest price bump in the lineup’s history, and hence this review comes with a note of caution.

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Who should buy it?

This is arguably the best Apple TV yet, aimed at those already invested in Apple’s ecosystem. If you have an iPhone, a few HomePods and a thriving smart-home setup, the new Apple TV ties everything together neatly.

It is also a clear step up for anyone still using an older device. Streaming-only households with a recently bought smart TV will see less of a difference, since most of its best features are about convenience, sound, and integration.

The new Apple TV 4K is fast, snappy, and clearly a thoughtful upgrade. You get hands-free Siri AI, an easy-to-locate remote, high-end picture quality, strong performance, and a refined software experience.

At Rs 39,900, it is a serious investment, and it will reward buyers who take full advantage of the Apple ecosystem. For such users, Apple TV 4K is the most complete streaming box available and should stay relevant in their living rooms for years to come.