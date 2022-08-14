MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

August 14, 2022 12:07:57 pm
It is only when you are a frequent traveller that you realise what impact a few extra grams in your backpack can make to your health. I started appreciating the convenience of lighter computers once I became a regular at airport securities and the long lines at airline gates and immigrations counters. A heavier device starts taking its toll on your shoulders and back, so much so that finally you start dreading your next trip. And this long fight with spondylitis is what made me move to an iPad as my primary device while on the move. But on a quick trip to the US last week, I packed Apple’s new MacBook Air M2, because it was as light, or maybe a lighter, than the iPad Pro which has been my fellow traveller for years.
MacBook Air M2
This MacBook Air is Apple’s 2022 iteration of its iconic laptop, now powered by the latest M2 chipset. Apple’s own silicon is helping Cupertino push the envelope on design, especially when it does not need a fan.
While the design now veers more towards the new MacBook Pro style, with no tapering on the clamshell as we are used to, I have to say this version of the MacBook Air feels so much lighter than my beloved 2015 version for instance, despite the uniform thickness all over. Compared to last year’s MacBook Air, the new version is just about the same weight, maybe a few grams lighter on record, but the slimmer aluminium unibody design makes this look and feel a lot slimmer.
Despite the compact design, the MacBook Air offers a well-spread-out Magic keyboard that makes no compromises. There is a full row of function keys with the TouchID that makes the device much easier to unlock. In fact, the Macs with TouchID gradually change your behaviours and keeping your finger at the top of the keys starts becoming a natural thing to do. The keys have a better play than before and are not as noisy as some of the earlier versions.
Subscriber Only Stories
The trackpad is one of the best in the business, almost as versatile as a touch screen. It’s large and adapts easily to the swipes, pulls and pushes that Mac users are used to.
The MagSafe charging port is on the left, along with two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, both of which you can also use to charge the Air. In fact, on the short trips I have been taking in the past few weeks, I chose to just carry a smaller USB-C charger which can be used with some of the other gadgets I have and worked well with the MacBook Air too. But otherwise, the addition of the MagSafe means you have two additional ports for other stuff and these are not competing when you also have to charge the laptop.
I also have a small issue with the placement of the ports. All of them are on the left which means if you are in a place where it’s more convenient to charge from the other side, then you have to bring the cables around or adjust how you sit — trust me, it is an issue where I work from every morning. But I love that Apple has kept the 3.5-mm charger and made it compatible with high-impedance headphones like the ones I get to review every now and then.
The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display has thinner bezels compared to the earlier version and is brighter than before. You can see the colours really pop out when you are browsing, playing the fun large-screen version of Subway Surfer or watching a Netflix show trying to kill time in a lonely hotel room. The speakers are really good and loud, capable enough to entertain you on their own if you just want to laze around with Apple Music.
One question that’s been put to me a lot is whether one should opt for a MacBook Pro or if an Air will suffice. The answer is simple and one the user only can answer. What is it that you do with your computer? If your work is more about browsing, reading, writing and even working on spreadsheets and other documents, then the Air is more that capable now to do what is needed.
I open and work on large data sets with both Google Sheets and Numbers without the MacBook Air complaining in any manner. But if your work involves heavy video editing — the Air can manage photos pretty well and a lot of easy video work too — and graphics then you need more than the fanless model of the Air, and that is where you need to step up to the Pro. In the couple of weeks I used the MacBook Air as my primary computer, stepping away from the MacBook Pro M1 I was using till then, I did not feel powerless in anyway. That is because the work I do really does not need a MacBook Pro. So for all the writers, professors and senior management staff out there, the Air is the ideal device, provided they don’t need a larger screen size.
As someone who writes and edits about 5000 words everyday, along with working on sheets and even some creatives, I loved every minute I got to use the MacBook Air. It is a big help that this a device you can take anywhere, hold in any angle and still get the work done. I was perching it on the armrest in an Indigo flight as the table was occupied with cup noodles, and later checking data in an Uber on a call. These scenarios become very tough with a larger laptop, even if it is just larger and heavier by a fraction.
And then comes the comfort of knowing that with a full charge you can actually attempt a two-day trip with this one thanks to the 18 hours plus of juice the M2 enables despite the better and brighter display and more power. In case, you do run out of power, you can borrow a smartphone charger to juice back up.
MacBook Air M2 review: Should you buy?
The new MacBook Air successfully reimagines what could well be one of the most popular computing devices in the world without compromising on either power or convenience or putting off the diehard fans. With a starting price of Rs 119900, this might appear pricey but there aren’t many other devices that can last as long as a MacBook Air — I’m telling you this as someone who still uses a 2015 Air without any issues.
But then, I don’t really see a reason for regular buyers to consider the high-end version with the 10-core GPU as the 8-core version will be more than enough for everything you want to try. As for extra storage, buying an extra large external device is always cheaper than Apple’s own storage options. Also, if you think this is still too expensive, the older M1 version is still a great option to consider.
This year’s MacBook Air with M2 is the most powerful compact laptop you can invest in and you will not regret it one bit.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Latest News
Armed men rob Fedbank in Chennai, valuables worth crores looted
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar’s delusional ambition, hubris are hurting the people of Bihar
Women were always speaking, there was no one listening: Smriti Irani
Freebie politics row: AAP begins online campaign seeking support for ‘Bharatvaad’ instead of ‘BJP’s dostvaad’
Pune constable caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 5k, arrested
Vinayak Mete, a Maratha leader who worked for community till his last breath
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Rajasthan BJP MLA Devnani recalls how his grandfather started life afresh after moving to India in 1947
Man arrested following gunshots at Canberra airport
Bayern Munich and the myth of competition
Independence Day 2022: History, importance and significance
Director Jasmeet Reen deconstructs Alia Bhatt’s revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story in Darlings: ‘Left it to people’s imagination’
Three BTech graduates held, fake govt job recruitment scheme busted in Delhi