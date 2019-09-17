Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max camera review: The best night shot, and that ultra-wide is good

The iPhone, via its many models, is pretty much the most popular phone in the world. So any change in iPhone cameras gets way more attention, and scrutiny, than other smartphone cameras. So as the new iPhones — the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max — were launched last week, the focus was on how the phones had new camera systems.

The iPhone 11 has a dual-camera set up, with a 12MP wide and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, meanwhile, offers three 12MP cameras — a wide, telephoto and an ultrawide. Since the ultra-wide is the common factor, also the new one, this time, most of the user attention is on this specific aspect of the two phones. Interestingly, this is not really a new feature as Android flagships have had this in some phones over the past year.

As we review the new iPhones, we thought it would be good to start with just a deep dive camera review, given this is what most people want to check out first.





The iPhone camera primer

Here are some unique aspects of the new iPhone cameras

There is a new night mode. However, this is activated by default as soon as the phone senses that the light is below normal. This means the camera takes a series of photos and uses the A13 Bionic’s processing power to patch them together. The shot takes between 1 and 3 seconds depending on the conditions. Unlike other phones offering a night mode, the iPhones have a timer showing how long the shot with take. There is the option to switch night mode off by taking the counter to zero.

All shots are by default shot in a 4:3 aspect ratio, even the ultra-wide angle shots. There is an option to pull up a settings just under where you are framing the shot to change the aspect ratio to 16:9 or 1:1. However, even these are crops of a 4:3 shot.

Video can be captured at up to 4K @60FPS with cinematic video stabilisation. Slow motion is at 1 080p, but the option to choose 120 fps or 240 fps. However, it is best to shoot at 120 fps.

iPhone 11 camera setup

The iPhone 11 has a dual-camera setup. The two lenses have been fit into a square bump at the back. Both lenses look the same at first look, but on closer inspection, you can see that the difference in apertures — the ultra-wide has an ƒ/2.4 aperture, while the wide is ƒ/1.8. The true tone flash is also inside this slot along with a microphone.

iPhone 11 Pro Max camera setup

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a triple camera setup. The three lenses have been fit into the square bump, giving it a very distinct look. The Ultra Wide has an ƒ/2.4 aperture, wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.0 aperture. The true tone flash and mic are also in the same slot, like in the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max ultra-wide

This has to be the best feature of two phones. Despite the different camera setups, the ultra-wide feature is the same, offering the same experience and results. On both the phones, the camera app opens with wide in default. On the app this shows up at 1x. For ultra-wide you have to switch to 0.5x. On the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you switch to 2X for telephoto.

The idea of the ultra-wide is to take in more than what your regular camera lens can.

While this means photos that can capture wide expansive landscapes, it can also mean very creative shots that emphasise the subject. Apple’s ultra-wide is unique because it captures in a 4:3 aspect ratio. However, the photos still look very natural and don’t have a lot of fish eye effect that is seen in some of the other ultra-wide shots we have seen.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max night shot

Apple has finally introduced a night shot in its phones. This is where the company is using its powerful A13 Bionic processor to get computational photography to show things the human eye cannot.

While the night shot in camera is traditionally used to brighten up the image. Apple is adding some extra emphasis on ensuring the details and colours are retained in such shots. We tested with a subjected sitting in a pitch dark room with just one, weak, light source.

The results were impressive, not just because the face of the subject was clear, but also because we could make out the colours of the flowers behind her.

The night shot switches on automatically, as Apple believed the user should not have to think when to do this. But for people like me who want to experiment with low-light photography, there is the option to switch this off. However, a simple switch off option would have been easier. Now, you have to bring the dial timer of the nightshot to zero to do this.

Tomorrow: Regular photos and video quality