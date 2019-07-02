Apple iPadOS Public Beta: Why you should go ahead and update

Since Apple released the public beta of iOS and MacOS last week, I have been playing with the new software update to figure out what’s going to improve my life as someone in the Apple ecosystem. Of all the announcements we saw at WWDC early June, the one that thrilled me the most was iPadOS, which is based on iOS. So in iOS 13, there will be a different version for just iPads unlike the earlier versions which were similar to what you got on the iPhone. So I thought that the iPadOS deserves a review before the others.

iPadOS: Here’s what you will love

Once it came on after the restarts, the new iPadOS did not seem all that different in first site. Then you realise that the icons are smaller and you can fit much more into the screen now. Also, the volume change animation on screen in much different, and better, than before.

One the homescreen, or the first screen, you now have the option of adding widget. Yes, these are the same widgets which you earlier got by swiping right from the first screen, but it makes much more sense to accommodate them at the side of the first screen itself along within what Apple apps. However, the widgets don’t travel as you scroll through the screens and you need to come back here to check on the updates.

If people shunned tablets initially, then it was mostly because multiple-tasking was a struggle. Now, Apple wants to make multiplayer-tasking a USP for its iPads by offering split views where you can open more that two instances of the same app if needed.

Also, you can create a slide over where you can pull in apps that you keep going back to as you do other work. For instance, I had the Music app and Twitter ready on the side so that I could cycle between them when needed.

So, is iPadOS worth the upgrade?

Of course, it is for the first time that iPad users are getting the kind of user interface that gave the tablet the muscles to do the heavy lifting its apps could do. iPadOS is a more intuitive, natural way for iPad users to go about their daily work and will end up saving them a few minutes and more frustrations on a daily basis. In fact, take the risk and upgrade to the Public Beta itself, it will be worth it.