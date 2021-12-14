scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
MUST READ

Apple HomePod mini 2021 review: Smarter, more colourful

At Rs 9,900, the new HomePod mini is the most colourful and smart speaker you can get for the home.

Rating: 4 out of 5
Rs. 9900
Written by Nandagopal Rajan | New Delhi |
Updated: December 14, 2021 3:30:57 pm
HomePod mini 2021, HomePod mini 2021 review, Apple HomePod mini 2021Apple HomePod mini 2021 review: A colourful new smart speaker for the home. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

‘Hey, Siri what does my day look like?’

As I ask this, sipping coffee early in the morning, the small blue globe on the side table springs to life, a light glowing on top, before a male, very Indian, voice tells me I have an appointment today, another video call, around 4.30 pm.

The new HomePod mini is a tech-powered Jeeves now that Apple has added personal queries to the 2021 version of its smart speakers. And it is not just about queries. I asked the HomePod to add a reminder for a new team meeting and it told me I did not have a reminder list and asked if it should create one. It did so too in a jiffy, all as the iPhone was far away juicing up for the day.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Apple HomePod mini 2021 in the dark blue colour option. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The new HomePod mini is not different in look from the earlier version. However, Apple has added a lot of colour this time and users have the option to choose the colour that goes with their decor, or just stands out from it. The review unit I got was a dark blue, which sort of went well with the grey fabric that dominates my living room.

Read more |Apple HomePod Mini review: Smart speaker that is smart beyond Siri

The music too blends well into the room. The HomePod mini for me has the right sound profile and volume to not stick out too much. This is a very balanced audio profile that can add oomph if the song demands some extra bass. And for those like me who like their music to be sharper, the settings give the option to cut the bass, an option I was happy to use.

The new HomePod mini looks similar to the older versions. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

After filling the room with A R Rahman’s superb compositions for the new Atrangi Re, the HomePod mini was more than happy to play Sanjay Subramanian’s Suttrum Nadiye Kande… both pretty much on either end of the spectrum. But the shift is seamless because the Apple S5 chip inside the speakers figures out the acoustics to match the speakers and surroundings. So nothing ever jars your experience. From one song to the other, the playlist just flows.

It has 360-degree speakers and it needs to be wired all the time. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Also, the 360-degree speakers have acoustics that make it sound the same wherever you place it in the house. My only grouse with the mini is that it needs to be wired at all times to work. I was expecting the new version would come with a battery to make it more portable. And you can’t really power the HomePod mini from a laptop or PC using the USB-C port as I discovered. You need a wall charger to get this to work.

The controls of the HomePod mini light up in the dark. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

At Rs 9,900, the new HomePod mini is the most colourful and smart speaker you can get for the home, especially one with other Apple devices that can sync with this one. Getting more than one minis will make your home sound great, without breaking the bank as many other single speakers will cost you what two minis do right now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement