Anker Soundcore Flare review: Clean music, some fun with colours

Anker, a US company known worldwide for its charging technology, has launched its Soundcore Flare speakers in India. Flare is a fabric-finish 360-degree Bluetooth speaker with LED lighting that light up the room and liven up a party.

The Anker Flare has a clean and contemporary design, almost like a cylindrical tower. It has a very modern fabric finish. The top panel has a rubber finish and houses the volume buttons as well as controls for extra bass and the LED lighting. On the side is a small strip with power and pairing buttons. Under it is a small flap with a micro-USB port for charging and a AUX-in port.

The audio quality is clean and sharp. It can be loud too, when needed. There is the extra bass which is activated by a button on top. But the Flare’s bass is not flat and strikes a fine balance. I loved listening to some soft music on this speaker, especially my regular dose of Jagjit Singh and Rabindra Sangeet. With the bass on, the new version of Ladki Aankh Maare also sounded really good.

The speaker can also be controlled via the Soundcore app available for iOS and Android. The app lets you select presets for the LED lights and also comes with an equaliser with presets like flat and voice, which is a nice touch. The app can be used to make the LED light glow at all times, in the colour of your choice. Or it can be made to sync with the music or just pulsate. The app experience was a bit buggy for me on Android, but it worked fine on iOS.

On a full charge the speaker can work for a few hours. The company claims it can run 250 songs, a claim I could not verify. However, it did work for couple of hours every morning for close to a week for me.

Given its Rs 5,999 price point and overall performance the Anker Soundcore Flare is a decent Bluetooth speaker for those who want to enjoy music at home or on the move. There is nothing about the speaker you will regret, except for the fact that there is a lot of choice out there in the market, some maybe cheaper for the same features.