Ambrane PW-11 wireless power bank review: Convenience comes without wires now

Wireless charging has been around for a while now with both Samsung and Apple offering this on their top-end phones. However, it is still more of a convenience than the go-to way for charging smartphones. Now, Ambrane has launched a PW-11 wireless power bank, maybe hoping that people will start using the technology more.

The Ambrane PW-11 is a 10000 mAh wireless power bank is based on the popular Qi standard and hence works with most new phones from brands like Samsung, Apple, Sony and Nokia. It is, thankfully, the same size as other 10,000 mAh power banks we have seen recently. The difference is the glass surface of the PW-11 with a LED indicator that shows the charge available on the device which is good.

However, it uses a USB-C cable to charge itself, and for some this means carrying another cable in your bag to charge the power bank. It has two USB output ports in case you don’t want to use the wireless option or would like to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

I used the PW-11 with both the Samsung Note 9 and the iPhone XS Max and it worked well. However, as has been my grouse with wireless charging all along, it takes a tad bit longer for phones to charge this way. In fact, it takes a while — ideally overnight — for the PW-11 to come to full charge. And a large battery device like the Samsung Note 9 will take close to three hours to come to full charge using this power bank.

But there is no doubting the convenience of the product. I can see myself using this in a cab or at the airport and without the tangle of wires that has become a inalienable part of the charging process.

Given that the Ambrane PW-11 is priced very reasonably at Rs 3,999, this is one of the cheapest ways to give yourself a wireless charging option for when you are on the move. In fact, I am tempted to buy one of these for the home so that I can leave my phone on it overnight for charging.

