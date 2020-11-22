Amazon Smart Plug Review: Alexa, switch on some convenience

Amazon Smart Plug costs Rs 1,999 a piece (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Technology is all about convenience and making your life simpler. And one of the ways to achieve this is by using new technologies to automate a lot of mundane tasks in your home. And this is what the Echo Smart Plug aims to do.

The Echo Smart Plus looks like any plug you would have at home, just a bit larger and thicker. It has just one small button on it and an LED light that shows it is working. Once you have plugged the plug on our switchboard, you can get it set up via the Alexa app. That is as simple as adding a new device.

Once you have added the device you can use the phone to switch it on and off. When you do this, you can hear a small click inside the plug. However, that is too simple and not what you would want to do with a plug that costs Rs 1,999 apiece.

In fact, the best way to use this plug is to pair it with an Echo speaker in your home. This way you can use voice to control the plug. You can also create a routine so that the plug can be scheduled to do some stuff at predetermined times. For instance, I set up a routine by which when I uttered ‘Alexa, good night’, the switch would turn off the light connected via it.

However, I hope Amazon makes it a bit easier to set up these routines. It can get a bit confusing at times, given there are multiple ways on the app to get to this one goal.

The Alexa Smart Plug is a good way to bring some smartness into your house, especially if you have no way of making it smart natively. However, the smart plug will have to compete with gadgets that try and bring this smartness natively into them, at times with help from Alexa itself.

Amazon Smart Plug: Should you buy it?

At Rs 1,999 the plugs are a bit expensive, but a very big convenience especially for households with older people. In fact, it might make more sense to buy more than one to control multiple points across the house — Amazon is selling some festive packs with better deals. Maybe it is time to switch on some smartness in your homes.

