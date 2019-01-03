Amazon Echo Sub review: The bass add-on

Me and my family listen to a lot of music on the Alexa Echo, but I have never considered it as an audio device that I would really want to return to. It is not that Alexa Echo devices are bad, it is just that my expectations are a bit more from whatever is my audio source.

Amazon seems to have realised this and is offering a way to amp up the audio quality of your Echo device, whichever one that might be. The Amazon Echo Sub is a large sub-woofer which you can pair with any echo device to enhance the overall audio quality.

Set up is easy, but the chances are you might fumble a bit. I did too and finally understood that the Echo Sub has to be paired to the Echo and not added as a new device in itself. Once the set up is done, the sub-woofer comes into action by adding a rich bass layer to all the songs.

I am now in the habit of listening to a bit of Jagjit Singh in the morning to soothen the effect of all the shrill sounds around me and the sub-woofer just made the legend’s voice more ethereal.

Whatever the music, the Echo Sub does make it better and richer. However, I don’t think it makes much sense to pair this with an Echo Dot and a Echo should be the basic unit you pair this with. One weird aspect of using the Echo Sub is that when you are asking Alexa to do something, the Echo is silent but the music is playing on the Sub. It took me some time to get used to this.

If you have already invested in an Echo or Echo Plus and use it to listen to music all the time then this is a good add on. But don’t bank on this if you are an audiophile. In that case, get a good speaker rig that does music as its primary thing.