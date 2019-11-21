Amazon Echo Studio review: When smart sounds good

Amazon has with its Echo devices shown the world what smart speakers mean. But the emphasis has for most of the time been on the smart bit and not on the speakers. Yes, the speakers did improve over time and Amazon even added a sub-woofer for those who needed a bit of oomph with their smart audio. But Alexa was still not heard on anything that would keep and audiophile happy. That changes with Amazon’s Echo Studio.

The Echo Studio is a large speaker when you compare it to the rest of the Alexa universe. It is almost the size of the Echo subwoofer we reviewed earlier. It also has a unique design. There is a cut on the fabric-covered cylindrical body and the speaker is almost on a stand of its own.

The design accommodates five speakers that offer powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs along with Dolby Atmos which adds a sense of space and depth. On the top are the controls for volume, a microphone mute and a power button. There is then LED ring on the top which more colours on show than you are used to on Alexa, with a clear white to show the volume level.

The idea with the Echo Studio is to clearly offer high-fidelity 3D audio. This means the audio is always spatial, filling up the room with a multitude of layers and complexities. You experience this more at higher volumes.

It takes you just a few seconds to realise that this is a very different sounding Echo device. For one, it has the sort of base that can really make the window panes shiver if you want it to. But that is not at the cost of clarity as vocal play out really well too. As I mentioned before, everything is layered and there is no clutter.

Also, the Studio sounds good wherever you keep it in the room. In fact, you can place it in different parts of the room to see how it adopts. Also, this is a good way for you to figure out where you like it best. My personal experience was that sounds best when kept on the floor. When Hotel California plays, you feel as if the Eagles are on stage in front of you. This is the Studio experience.

Also, if you have a Fire Stick now you can stream movies with Dolby Atmos audio using the studio. However, I did struggle a bit in getting this to work though as recommended my FireTV, as well as the Studio, were on the same network. When this finally worked, the experience was really awesome. The audio was spatial a moved around. But for the cinematic experience, it is best to keep the Studio near the TV so that the placement of the audio is where it is intended. Also, while streaming content you need to ensure a good Internet speed as otherwise there is a chance of some latency. When this set up is done, you can control the audio on the Studio also with your remote.

Alternatively, you can connect a TV to your Studio using the 3.5mm cable in audio in. All you need to use this source is to ask Alexa to switch to the audio cable.

While all the Alexa skills come to play with the Studio, users like me will be more than inclined to ask her to play song after song. And in case you want to use Studio for smarter stuff, it can also control other smart devices in the house. All you need to do is ask.

At the moment, I have to say the Echo studio is the best that Amazon has to offer. If you are spending on a smart speaker it is best that it is one that sounds the best. Yes, there are options from Bose and others that sounds really good, but the Alexa integration is still the best on Amazon devices. Go ahead, buy this one if you are smart about your music choices.