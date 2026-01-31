Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes

Amazon’s Alexa devices have captured our imagination over the past decade or so, amusing young and old alike. The Echo Show range of these devices, which offer more than just audio consumption or interaction, has been around for a while, offering a wider range of use cases. I have tried many of these devices over the years and found them to be good entertainment devices, giving you easy access to your favourite music, allowing you to tap into Alexa skills, and even offering some passive video consumption. The new Echo Show 11 is an improvement on all these capabilities.



The new Echo Show 11 looks a lot like the earlier iterations and has a prominent 11-inch Full HD screen with a camera on top and volume controls on the side. There is no physical slider to block the camera like in earlier versions, but you can block it from the settings. Setup is easy using the Alexa app. Once up and running, you can also download apps directly from the device. Controls and apps are easily accessible with a swipe down on the screen, and apps are bucketed into categories like video and music so that you don’t struggle to find them. And swiping to the right gives you access to widgets like weather and quick games. You can also set up the device to show you widgets when you are near it.

The Echo Show 11’s home screen surfaces recently played music, smart home shortcuts and widgets, reinforcing its role as a passive, always-on household companion. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) The Echo Show 11’s home screen surfaces recently played music, smart home shortcuts and widgets, reinforcing its role as a passive, always-on household companion. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

The 11-inch display is clearly a highlight of the new device. It is clear and bright enough for you to watch shows on Amazon Prime or Netflix, though for me, this screen size is not big enough for any serious video consumption. But I’m sure my teenage son would be more than happy to watch his favourite shows by his bedside on this screen.

For a lot of users, this screen might be great for passive viewing, like when you are doing something else, like cooking or household chores. It is also a good option to play videos of bhajans or calming scenes in the living room. I loved how you have the option to upload your personal photos or to play art or natural scenes from Amazon directly, using the Echo Show 11 as a digital photo frame, a concept that has otherwise all but faded away.

The audio quality is good and loud, though it could have been a bit sharper. Listening to Papaoutai, the 2013 song that has become a viral Reels sensation, I could feel the Echo Show fill the room with Afro Soul. However, it lacked the edge in the highs, which you get on most Bluetooth speakers. But then most users will not feel anything amiss.



Powered by the custom-designed AZ3 Pro silicon, this version is really smooth and does not get stuck when you are switching between apps or screens. Even watching videos for long hours does not slow it down in any way.

A swipe-down control panel on the Echo Show 11 offers quick access to brightness, camera controls, routines and smart home settings, making on-device navigation simple and responsive. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The A swipe-down control panel on the Echo Show 11 offers quick access to brightness, camera controls, routines and smart home settings, making on-device navigation simple and responsive. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express

One feature that works really well with the Echo Show products is Live View, where you can remotely use the 13-MP camera on the device to see what is happening in your house. Though it triggers privacy issues, the same can be used effectively to monitor kids and the elderly. When you switch on the Live view camera, the Echo Show 11 displays an alert message on screen. There is also the drop-in feature, which you can use like an intercom to communicate with someone in the room.

When it comes to skills, I could not find a lot of new stuff that was not there before. However, the new Omnisense technology brings in the ability to trigger routines based on sensors on the device. Like to play Hanuman Chalisa with first light or calming music for 10 minutes when you switch off the lights. My wife loved the Sudoku app, which she can activate for a game while walking by. If you are investing in an Echo Show 11, it would make sense to get more connected devices like bulbs and plugs, which you can control using voice or the screen. That will be making good use of the Echo.

At Rs 26,999, I recommend the Echo Show 11 for households with kids who need to be entertained or engaged as well as elders who need to be communicated with easily. Don’t buy this if you are only going to ask Alexa for the weather or to play Baby Shark. This is a much more capable device.