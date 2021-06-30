Amazon Echo Show 10 review: Alexa with a swivel view

Amazon’s Echo devices are constantly evolving, adding new features and conveniences to their list of offerings. The Amazon Echo Show 10 is a case in point, having added some stuff we were not expecting from an Alexa powered device.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 has the largest display on an Echo Show device I have tested so far. But it appears different because the tablet-like display is resting on what looks like a smaller Echo Studio. This also means quite simply the largest display yoked to the best speaker Amazon can offer.

The Echo Show 10 has a 10.1-inch HD screen. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) The Echo Show 10 has a 10.1-inch HD screen. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The Echo Show 10 has a 10.1-inch HD screen. It is sharp and bright enough for quick video consumption and to check out alerts and search results. If you are my son, who uses the older Echo Show to watch his favourite shows in bed, this is more than an upgrade, and maybe one that really does not mess up your eyesight.

And the audio quality more than catches up with the larger display. In fact, the audio quality is in no way lesser than the Echo Studio, for me the pinnacle of Echo’s audio prowess. And this is not even that big.

The Home Screen and wallpapers can be customised to show what you love. Also, the navigation is quite easy and intuitive in case you want to rely more on touch that voice to get around this device.

In fact, the audio quality is in no way lesser than the Echo Studio. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ In fact, the audio quality is in no way lesser than the Echo Studio. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

The display-on-a-cylinder concept means it can swivel to wherever you are. So if you are making a video call to someone, the display can follow your face. And this is a wonderful feature to have, especially when you are in the living room and trying to speak to your mother as you are going about tidying the place, or cooking in the kitchen. Yes, you can switch off this feature too in case you don’t want mom to see the smoke rising out of your curry.

The camera is a significant part of the Echo Show 10 offering and it is not just for you to make calls. Yes, it is the camera that tracks your face when you are on call and it is also capable of turning the screen towards you when you invoke Alexa. But what the camera can actually do is monitor the area the Show 10 has been placed in, remotely. You can use the Alexa app to scan the room, almost 360 degrees, using the Alexa app — the device is listed as a connected camera in the app. This is also a good feature for those who have kids at home to be monitored when you are away at work, though a bit pointless in the present pandemic situation.

The camera is a significant part of the Echo Show 10 offering and it is not just for you to make calls. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) The camera is a significant part of the Echo Show 10 offering and it is not just for you to make calls. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Also, this feature makes the Echo Show a good device to gift to elderly parents because you can literally be with them all the time and also keep an eye out for them in the process. But a device that monitors also raises privacy questions and that is why the Echo Show has physical buttons to close the camera.

The Echo Show can also be the hub for other connected devices in your house and can be used to control everything from lights to other speakers and even the television. Also, if you have multiple Echo speakers then this makes for an ideal entertainment control centre because you don’t have to rely just on voice to pull up your next podcast or song.

The Echo Show can also be the hub for other connected devices in your house and can be used to control everything from lights to other speakers and even the television. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) The Echo Show can also be the hub for other connected devices in your house and can be used to control everything from lights to other speakers and even the television. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

At Rs 24,999, the Echo Show 10 is a premium device and maybe an upgrade for those on earlier generation Echo devices. Buy this and you will see you are relying on Alexa for much more than you would have done with just voice.