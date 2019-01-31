Amazon Echo Input review: Here’s how to make any speaker smart

Even as all new speakers come with an element of smart, a lot of us are smarting over the many good, but old, speakers we have in our homes without the intelligence required for present times. Now, you can make any speaker smart thanks to the company that gave speakers their brains. The Echo Input has just one goal in life, to add Alexa to any speaker you might have in the house.

The Echo Input is a small round device the size of a mint box. It has two buttons on top – an action button and a mute button to stop the device from listening. It has a power cable and a 3.5 mm jack to connect to a speaker which might not have Bluetooth.

How to make any speaker smart

The set up is quite easy. Power up the Echo Input and connect it to the Alexa app on your smartphone. You can discover the device in the Add Device > Echo devices.

Once the Echo Input has been connected to the web, which took me all of one minute, you can connect it to the speaker. This is easier if you just want to use the 3.5mm jack.

In fact, I had the cable connected even before and the set up to get an audio walkthrough. You can opt to connect via Bluetooth during the setup.

How good is the Echo Input?

After using the Echo Input for a bit, I was convinced that this is the Echo Dot which forgot to bring its speaker to school. Jokes apart, this is basically Echo Dot without its speaker. So it does everything you would expect the Echo Dot to do.

It listens to commands from a distance and that worked as well for me as with any other Echo device. The rest of the brains is all Alexa and it could do everything the other Alexa-powered device can.

Should you buy the Echo Input?

Yes, if you have very good old speakers in the house without smart connectivity. With the Echo Input, you can bring streaming music to all these speakers, and of course, the ability to listen to Rajini jokes at the drop of a voice command.

At Rs 2,999, this is also the most affordable Echo and Alexa device you can own. In fact, for me, this makes more sense than the Echo Dot as we all will have some speaker lying around that could use the Alexa smartness.