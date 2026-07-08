Amazon Echo Dot Max review: Small size, big sound

Smart speakers have had quite a journey over the years. Some people dismissed them after a brief period of use, while others kept using them no matter what. I belong to the latter group, not because I get to review the newest smart speakers, but because I believe in the future of hands-free device control.

The voice-based interface has really struck a chord with me, and Amazon’s Alexa has perhaps been the best voice assistant for natural voice interactions. It offers a wide range of capabilities and services through the Echo, the company’s most popular smart speaker lineup.

The newest addition to the lineup is the Echo Dot Max, which is slightly larger and features an additional speaker for improved sound quality. Amazon says it’s designed specifically for Alexa+, the company’s new AI-enhanced service, though it isn’t yet available in India.

I have been using the new Echo Dot Max for the past week, and here’s what I think of this compact smart speaker.

What: Amazon Echo Dot Max | Price: Rs 10,999

A major design change

I have been using the Echo Dot for many years, and I have seen how the smart speaker has evolved over time. At first glance, the new Echo Dot Max may look similar to other Echo speakers, but Amazon has made some noticeable design changes to its latest smart speaker. While it’s instantly recognisable as an Echo, it now has a more premium look and feel. Consumers will appreciate it, I did.

The Echo Dot Max gets a premium makeover with a soft 3D knit fabric finish and compact form factor. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) The Echo Dot Max gets a premium makeover with a soft 3D knit fabric finish and compact form factor. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

For a change, the controls are now positioned on the front within a small circular disc-like panel, featuring the signature Alexa LED light that glows whenever you are interacting with the voice assistant. It’s a thoughtful design upgrade that makes the volume and mute controls easier to see and reach.

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Another major design change is that the new smart speaker is wrapped in what the company calls a “3D knit fabric.” Essentially, the woven mesh covering has a soft, fabric-like feel rather than a rigid, textured exterior.

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The Echo Dot Max is compact and slightly taller than the standard Echo Dot. Its circular 4.3×4.3-inch design allows it to fit comfortably in almost any space. I am currently in Leh, Ladakh, and I have brought the Echo Dot Max with me to my hotel room.

Alexa is the hero

The main reason the Echo smart speaker lineup is so popular among consumers is Alexa, Amazon’s voice-based AI assistant. There isn’t just one thing you can use Alexa for. During my stay in Leh, I used it for everything from checking the region’s unpredictable weather to discovering interesting points of interest around the city.

Of course, you can also ask Alexa general knowledge questions, stream music from a wide range of supported services, set reminders and alarms, and control compatible smart home devices using simple voice commands.

I also found Alexa to be excellent for setting alarms and timers, especially the latter, which is especially useful when I am baking a cake at home. You can also add additional Alexa Skills, making everyday interactions even more useful and personalised. On top of that, the Echo Dot Max features a built-in temperature sensor, allowing you to check the room’s temperature before stepping outside.

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Setting up the Echo Dot Max is simple and only takes a few steps. All you need to do is plug the speaker into a power outlet and download the Alexa app on your Android phone or iPhone. Once you sign in, the app will connect the device to your Wi-Fi network and give it access to all the Alexa skills and services you use.

With support for Zigbee, Matter and Thread, the Echo Dot Max also doubles as a smart home hub. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) With support for Zigbee, Matter and Thread, the Echo Dot Max also doubles as a smart home hub. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

The microphones are excellent for Alexa interactions, and they perform better than those on most voice-controlled speakers I have tested. The Echo Dot Max can hear you say, “hey, Alexa,” in a normal speaking voice, even from across the room, and the assistant almost always understood my commands in both English and Hindi.

Perhaps the only thing missing during my testing of the Echo Dot Max was Alexa+, Amazon’s new cloud-based voice service. Think of it as Amazon’s answer to ChatGPT, built around generative AI. It offers a more natural, conversational voice experience and can handle more complex questions. Unfortunately, Alexa+ isn’t available in India yet.

Good sound quality for the size

The Echo Dot Max surprised me with its sound quality, as I wasn’t expecting much from a speaker this small. While listening to Jab Talak from Cocktail 2, I found that it delivered punchy bass while keeping the vocals clear and well-defined. The overall sound was more than capable of filling a medium-sized room.

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Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter sounded better on the Echo Dot Max than it did on the HomePod mini. Pairing two Echo Dot Max speakers together creates an even more immersive listening experience.

That said, it doesn’t deliver the absolute best sound quality you can get from a speaker. However, if you are looking for a compact smart speaker, you will be hard-pressed to find another one that sounds as good as the Echo Dot Max.

Works with Spotify

Unlike Apple’s HomePod, which supports fewer third-party music services, the Echo Dot Max works with a wide range of streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, and TuneIn. Whichever music streaming service you choose, the Alexa app lets you set it as your default.

That means whenever you ask Alexa to play a song, it will automatically use your preferred service. Alexa can also access your playlists and resume playback from where you left off on that service, making it easy to continue listening across your devices.

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The Echo Dot Max supports popular streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) The Echo Dot Max supports popular streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

Another fan-favourite feature is Spotify Connect, which lets guests on your Wi-Fi network control music directly from their Spotify app. It’s especially great for parties when someone else wants to take over as DJ.

The Echo Dot Max supports smart home standards such as Zigbee, Matter, and Thread, allowing it to connect with compatible devices, including lights and thermostats. It can also help extend your smart home network by relaying signals between devices.

Should you buy the Echo Dot Max?

The Echo Dot Max isn’t a revolutionary device, but it is a well-thought-out smart speaker that builds on the strengths of the Echo lineup. When it comes to audio quality and Alexa integration, Amazon has done a great job with the Echo Dot Max.

However, the price feels slightly high in India at Rs 10,999, especially when more affordable echo speakers offer many of the same features at a lower cost.