Amazon Alexa Echo Show 5 review: Perfect Echo upgrade

Amazon has been really aggressive when it comes to launching Alexa-powered Echo devices of all shapes and sizes. Over the past year or so it has started rolling out the Echo devices in the Indian market. Echo show devices, as the name suggests, come with a screen too, so that Alexa can literally show and tell.

Advertising

The latest in this lineup is the Echo Show 5 with a smaller 5.5-inch screen — the original Echo Show has a 10.1-inch screen, while the smaller Echo Spot has a 2.5-inch screen. At first look, the Echo Show 5 seems to have a perfect screen size, ideal to rest on a side table in your living room, or by your bedside and does not take up as much space as the original Show. Also, in comparison to the Echo Spot, a proper rectangular screen makes more sense than a round one.

The Echo Show 5 is like a miniature version of the Echo Show. So it has mute, volume buttons on the top as well as a physical slider to block off the front camera. This privacy feature will endear the Echo Show 5 to a lot of users. The back panel is a bit tapered to give some depth for the speaker. It also offers the device a stable footing. The power cable goes in the back and no this does not work on battery.

All your Alexa commands and skills work on the Echo Show 5 too. Also, you can go ahead and ask for Alexa to show you the latest episode of Jack Ryan directly from Amazon Prime Video. In fact, you can play videos from YouTube also. While the size of the screen might not be great for binge watching, it is ideal to snack on comedy videos, a new trailer or to study a new recipe. This is where the lack of a battery back up hurts. I would have loved to take the Show 5 wherever I wanted to see the video from, but that is a tedious task at the moment.

Advertising

One aspect that really impressed me about the Echo Show 5 was the audio quality. Not it is not the best, but for the size of the device it is deep and sharp. I loved my daily dose of Carnatic Classical on this small clock of a device.

Given the size, the Show 5 is also great as a clock, giving you one-command access to everything from the latest headlines to the weather. Also, it can be a digital frame, pulling photos from Facebook.

With multiple Alexa devices you can also initiate video calls. This makes it a great gift for elderly parents who can easily connect to you using just voice commands. If you have more than one Echo device at home, you can also use it to monitor other rooms.

At Rs 8,999, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is one of the best devices you can buy for your house or as a gift. For me, the Show 5 is a good upgrade for those who have used an Echo Spot for over a year. This little device can fulfil all your smart needs.