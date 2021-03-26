Amazfit T-Rex Pro review: This fitness watch is in a league of its own

Huami’s Amazfit T-Rex Pro falls is not your regular smartwatch, be it the design or features. It will appeal to those who are into fitness and adventure. But how is the performance, and accuracy? I used the watch for almost 10 days and here is my review.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro review

The first thing after taking the smartwatch out of the box I noticed was its ruggedness. It does not have curved or sleek bezels and is clearly inspired by Casio G-Shock. With a polycarbonate case, it is certainly sturdier and heavier than many smartwatches, but still lighter than it looks. The strap is made of silicone and is comfortable on the wrist with two colour tones.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes with an Always On display

The build quality of the smartwatch is absolutely top class and the company claims it has passed 15 military-grade tests and achieved MIL-STD-810G certification, which means it can withstand extreme conditions. In terms of water resistance, the T-Rex Pro outclasses its predecessor as it has a 10ATM rating.

If you are into deep-diving, you can take the watch with you easily. The watch also comes with the inclusion of SpO2 monitoring, which has become a common feature on smartwatches during the Covid-19 pandemic. I had to really tighten the strap for it to monitor my blood oxygen levels, which got a bit annoying.

There are four buttons (up, down, select and back) to help navigate surrounding a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360×360 resolution, which also features an Always-On watch face display. I could see the display easily outside even at noon. The buttons come in handy if it’s raining outside or you have sweaty hands.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro has accurate step count

Setting up the watch is easy. Download the Zepp app, scan the code and add the device. The user interface has improved. There are subtle changes made to make the navigation smarter. When you swipe down, you can see quick actions like a torch, night mode, battery saving mode, find my phone etc. Swiping up shows activity goal, etc. The content can be customised. Swiping right gives access to notifications, whereas swiping left opens the app drawer. During my use, I didn’t notice any lag while swiping or when using any of the apps.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro has over 100 sport modes

T-Rex Pro can monitor stress levels, heart rate. There are a number of workout modes on this smartwatch apart from the basic ones like outdoor running, cycling, swimming etc. It ranges from Muay Thai to kitesurfing to cross-country skiing to tug of war. In short, it can track any physical activity or sport you could imagine.

It also comes with automatic workout detection ability. The Zepp app also shows you data like highest/lowest temperature, training load, last lap heart rate and more during different workouts, which can give the user much-needed insight.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro heart rate monitoring

It is expected from a fitness-oriented watch like this to provide accurate step count and it does not disappoint. I found the sleep data to be pinpoint accurate. It noticed the time I was awake in the middle of the night or early morning. It compares the proportion of deep sleep and light sleep over the days. There is also a sleep breathing quality feature that is currently in beta testing. It takes into account short naps as well, but I did not get to measure it. However, not everyone will wear the watch to bed as it weighs over 59 grams.

It has a barometer to measure air pressure and a compass. Both can come in handy when you go hiking. The watch has built-in GPS to track your routes during outdoor running, walking, cycling, etc. It does basic stuff right as well like displaying notifications, call alerts or music control. You can’t take calls from the watch as you can only reject or put it on vibration. The music control does not show any album artwork, but lets you change tracks and control volume.

Amazfit's Zepp app

In the battery department, the company claims that it can go for nine days on a full charge. I had to charge it after five days of use. But I had turned on round-the-clock monitoring for every sensor and had brightness at full all times, which impacts battery life. The watch comes with a magnetic charger that can be attached to its back. It took me almost 90 minutes to charge fully using a 5W charger. It has a power-saving mode as well, which will only record steps and sleep information.

Should you buy Amazfit T-Rex Pro?

Amazfit T-Rex Pro is not for everyone and it does not try to be, though it has a relatively affordable price of Rs 12,999. It has buttons for navigation, which is a big positive for someone who is not fond of swiping on a small screen. It does everything a fitness smartwatch does and more.

I would recommend it to someone who is still using the G-Shock watch and wants to upgrade to a smartwatch or school/college kids who are into sports. For people who are into adventure sports and their travel plans include trekking, open water swimming, sailing and others, T-Rex Pro will be a perfect companion.