Amazfit T-Rex 2 review: The fitness watch that’s tough

Finding a smartwatch that’s tough and comes with features to survive those hiking trips also means paying a higher price. Amazfit’s latest T-Rex 2 is one such fitness watch with military-grade durability, but at a price that does not break the bank. This is a rugged smartwatch meant for the great outdoors.

But is the right watch for you? Here’s my review.

AmazFit T-Rex 2 review: What all does it pack?

The T-Rex 2 is clearly designed for those who love the outdoor life and are not afraid to rough it out. It comes with features like dual-band GPS and support for 5 satellite positioning. Amazfit claims that this will continue to work in ultra-low temperatures—something I cannot test for in hot and humid Delhi. It also comes with military-grade toughness, 10 ATM water resistance, and 24 days of battery life, according to the company.

Of course, the watch supports plenty of fitness and health tracking modes, including your daily steps. It will track your heart rate and blood oxygen levels as well.

You can view your workout history on the watch itself.

AmazFit T-Rex 2 review: So what’s good?

Now, the watch’s design is something that really does remind me of the old-school Casio G Shock or even some of the Garmin watches. It does not feel cheap or plasticky, though I am no fan of the strap. I got the black version with red accents on the dial. The circular dial is rather bulky and the watch has four buttons you can use to control it. There is an up and down button, a back button, and a dedicated button to access all the workout modes.

This is an Always ON AMOLED touchscreen around 1.39-inches in size. And this is a good quality display with excellent visibility. But the watch is bulky and weighs a hefty 67 gram. It is not ideally meant for someone like me with slender wrists, but then again I am not the target audience.

The watch will measure stress levels and blood oxygen as well.

The watch’s user interface is quick and easy to understand, something which I always appreciate when using one from a new brand. The watch has a compass and barometer as well. It will also measure stress levels, and how well you have slept. The sleep tracking is accurate for sure, though I only used it during a short nap. Otherwise, this watch is too much to wear when going to bed at night.

It will also show notifications from your phone. You just need to make sure these are turned on in the Zepp Health app when you are setting up the watch. I didn’t do that and was wondering about the absence of notifications. There’s a lot of customisation in the app itself, so you can select which app notifications you wish to see on the watch, instead of getting flooded by random alerts.

I liked that the Zepp app offered so many customisations on this particular aspect. I don’t prefer constant notifications on my smartwatch because it can be very distracting, so this kind of customisation is very useful.

If you are looking for a good fitness watch, the T-Rex 2 delivers very well on that front. It has over 150 sports modes and will keep the most serious fitness enthusiasts happy. I have used this mostly for step tracking and for my at-home strength training sessions. What I liked about the strength training tracking feature is that the watch lets you create sets as you work out, which should be useful when switching exercises. The step count is fairly accurate as well. I noticed no sudden bumps in step count when say travelling in a vehicle, which can be an issue on some devices.

The watch also covers some sports that one might not find typically on other smartwatches.

But perhaps the best bit is that the battery life on this is excellent. I have only had to charge it once or twice. Amazfit claims 24 days of battery life and even with strenuous use, you should easily get two weeks’ worth. Do keep in mind that I had notifications at a bare minimum when using the watch and I also did not really use the GPS feature constantly, which when used on hikes, etc will lead to a faster battery drain. With constant GPS tracking, the battery life falls to 50 hours, according to the company.

AmazFit T-Rex 2 review: What’s not so good?

My only major issue with this watch is the size. After a point, wearing this just gets very tiring. I am not a fan of the strap either, and the quality seems a little underwhelming. It’s not the best-looking smartwatch in town for sure and might not be suited for folks who want something that can be worn daily. This is more of a niche smartwatch watch from a design perspective, meant for folks who are outdoors often.

AmazFit T-Rex 2 has plenty of exercise options to offer.

AmazFit T-Rex 2 review: Should you consider it?

If you’re looking for a rugged smartwatch and don’t wish to pay beyond Rs 20,000, the T-Rex 2 is worth it. It has a number of features, works well on the fitness front, and comes with durability that will serve you well. The battery life is another major advantage. If you are someone who likes their fitness watch to match their daily outfit, then this might not be for you.